Cardi B Slow Grinds on Cinematic ‘Bet It’ From ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack

Cardi B has a thing or 10 on her mind on the grinding new single “Bet It” from the soundtrack to the new Halle Berry MMA flick Bruised. The rapper executive produced the landmark album featuring all-female rappers alongside the actress — who also makes her directorial debut with the film — taking listeners on a steely eyed trip through her rise to global superstardom over a chilled-out beat, subtle strings and a prominent Spanish-language sample.

“And my life is a movie, only Cardi could direct it/ Only take cash, they ain’t never gave credit/ Had to risk it all in myself so I bet it/ Started on the pole, in the end don’t regret it,” Cardi raps in the first verse, in which she takes shots at haters who’ve tried to question her authenticity.

The chorus of the Cool and Dre-produced song prominently features a swaying sample of “Algo de Mí” by Camilo Sesto, the 1972 title track from the Spanish singer’s debut album. The second verse dips into more torn-from-the-headlines career highlights, as Cardi spits, “I got dressed for the stages, got dressed for the court/ Dressed for my husband, told him ‘Rip this s–t off/ Got dressed for the GRAMMYs, then I left with awards/ Hundred thousand dollars dress left on the floor/ They was losin’ they mind when I hit the Met Gala/ Tail so long, it dragged thirty minutes after.”

Cardi also casually mentions her mansion (and its in-house chef) as well as plans to set up her three-year-old daughter with husband Offset, Kulture. In the end, well, she all she does is win. “Now I get a big bag, that’s a big move/ From the Bronx to the ‘burbs, make big moves/ Rock red bottoms, made ’em big shoes/ Play goose, and I’m so focused/ ‘Cause the money never made me bein’ broke b—h.”

In a recent interview about the movie, Berry said she wanted a powerful roster of women on the soundtrack of the film about a disgraced MMA fighter who steps back into the octagon after her infant son comes back into her life. “When I thought of what would be the voice that would be the pinnacle of what this soundtrack could be, of course I thought of the queen. Like who wouldn’t want to have a Cardi B song and have her voice and have her talents on their debut?” Berry said.

The actress/director noted that there were initially some copyright issues with the track that affected its ability to get cleared, but after Cardi fought for its inclusion they worked it out. “Cardi, being so of her word, didn’t say, ‘Oh, it can’t happen.’ She went the extra mile and you made sure that we got the rights to use the record,” Berry said. “I can say, honestly, not everybody would have done that, and I so respect you. You said yes, and you stood by your word.”

City Girls, H.E.R., Saweetie and Baby Tate all feature on soundtrack too, in addition to Flo Milli, Rapsody, Erica Banks, Young M.A. and Latto. City Girls’ “Scared” and Baby Tate’s “Dungarees” were the first two songs available from the collection; the Bruised soundtrack is out now and the film — in theaters now — will hit Netflix on Nov. 24.

Listen to “Bet It” below.