×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Cardi B Asked Kulture If She Wants Another Sibling and the Answer Was Too Real

Has any big sister ever called her little brother 'perfect?'

Cardi B, Kulture Kiari Cephus
Kulture Kiari Cephus and Cardi B attend the Teyana Taylor "The Album" Listening Party on June 17, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California Rich Fury/GI for Def Jam Recordings

Cardi B seems to have her hands full already with two kids under 3 and an eagerly anticipated album to finish. She got a bit of help this week when she asked daughter Kulture Kiari, 3, if she was interested in having another little one in the house. According to People, during an Instagram Story on Monday (Feb. 28), the rapper asked Kulture, “you want me to have another baby?”

Explore

Explore

Cardi B

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Kulture didn’t hesitate a second before reportedly responding “No!” When Cardi asked her first-born why she didn’t want to add to her mom and dad Offset‘s brood — which also includes their 5-month-old son — Kulture had a ready answer: “Because I like my baby brother. He’s perfect.” The couple’s second-born, whose name has not yet been revealed, was born on Sept. 4, 2021.

Related

Normani on NBC's "That's My Jam."

Normani Strips Down in Barely-There Black Gucci Bikini to Tease 'Fair' Single

Like a lot of artists, Cardi also had some thoughts on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, though she made sure to measure her words very carefully when weighing in. Just days before the assault of Russia’s neighbor, Cardi got political for a minute about Putin deploying a massive phalanx of troops to the region.

“Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis,” she tweeted in the early morning hours of Feb. 22, after a fan wondered about her thoughts on Putin’s actions. “War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders worry about.”

When a fan questioned whether Cardi was really behind the tweet, she clarified in a video, explaining that she had a lot of thoughts but was being cautious for a good reason. “This phone is not hacked, it’s really me!” she said in the nearly minute-long clip. “I actually want to say a lot of things, but I’m just gonna mind my business because sometimes, I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don’t say the right things, I might get killed.”

The rapper is hard at work on her follow-up to 2018’s smash debut, Invasion of Privacy, whose release date and title have not yet been announced.

 

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad