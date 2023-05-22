Busta Rhymes & Jhene Aiko to Headline at The Show: Sunshine Vibes Sessions in Las Vegas

This Memorial Day Weekend, Busta Rhymes and Jhene Aiko look to light up Las Vegas with their performances at the Palms Casino Resort as part of the launch of The Show: Sunshine Vibes Sessions.

The two concerts will begin this Saturday (May 27) at the Soak Pool with special performances by Aiko, Swae Lee, Saint Jhn and DJ Boof. The following night will feature a second concert by Rhymes, Jeremih and DJ Boof on the 1’s and 2’s.

“We are thrilled to kick off the pool season this Memorial Day Weekend at SOAK,” Steve Sagan, executive director of nightlife and daylife at Palms, said exclusively to Billboard. “SOAK Pool promises to be an ultimate poolside party paradise, offering a vibrant lineup of high-energy entertainment, fantastic music, refreshing drinks, delectable food, and endless fun.”

Last month, Rhymes performed in Vegas for Lovers and Friends and, shortly after, alongside the venerable Janet Jackson during her tour at the New York show. He also has a new album slated to be executive produced by Pharrell, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

“First and foremost, thank you to everyone for the birthday well wishes. They always mean so much. I am truly blessed. We continue the celebration this weekend and all year long,” he told Billboard.

Busta continued to speak on his banner year, as he recently headlined the epic HipHop50 tribute at this year’s Grammy Awards and enjoyed a sold-out performance at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

“2023 has been another milestone year for me, from honoring our beloved hip-hop culture with fellow icons at The Grammys to performing with Queens Janet Jackson and Mary J Blige in the same week at their respective concerts, to my first headlining, sold out, engagement at Carnegie Hall. And of course, when I got the invitations from the Kings Pharrell and Usher, I had to go and destroy the festivals “Something In The Water” and “Lovers & Friends.” As always, my family Spliff Star and DJ Scratch, have been with me tearing down every stage.

He adds, “I assure you we are just getting started. My new album is on the way, and of course, me and my longtime brothers, 50 Cent and Jeremih, are going absolutely earthquake every city starting this summer on the Final Lap Tour 2023.

Tickets range from $65 – $150 and doors will open at 11 AM Saturday morning. Fans can buy here.