Busta Rhymes Throws an Assist to Coi Leray’s ‘Players’: Stream It Now

Coi Leray has a new player on her hit song — Busta Rhymes.

The veteran rapper jumps on board “Players,” and injects some of his special sauce — and a new verse –into the remix.

Busta brings his energy and flow to the fresh cut, which dropped in the small hours, and busts out the lyric, “It never ends, the way we doing it and how we fucking them up again/ Look how we got them, DJ Saige killing them with the blend.”

It’s something of a full-circle moment, as “Players” already enjoyed a blast from a handful of remixes, including DJ Saige’s mashup of Busta Rhymes’ 1997 classic “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See”.

Powered by TikTok virality and its epic sample of Grandmaster Flash’s seminal 1982 hip-hop track “The Message,” “Players” is Leray’s fourth entry on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. It’s currently sitting at No. 12, as of March 25, 2023, and is a top 10 hit in both the U.K. and Australia.

With “Players” working its way up charts around the globe, Leray’s career is on the rise, too.

Earlier this year she summited the Emerging Artists Chart for the first time, thanks to the hit, released in November via Uptown/Republic Records, and she present SZA with Woman of the Year at the Billboard Women In Music Awards 2023.

Busta most recently appeared as lead-man on 2023’s “Murda” featuring Bilal, and a string of singles before that, including 2022’s “Slap,” with Big Daddy Kane and Conway the Machine.

“Players (Busta Rhymes Remix)” follows the David Guetta remix, which was released last week.

Stream it below.