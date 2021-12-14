Burna Boy & Wizkid Drop New Collaboration ‘B. d’Or’: Stream It Here

Burna Boy and Wizkid unveiled their latest collaboration, “B. d’Or,” on Tuesday (Dec. 14) via Atlantic Records.

The Afrobeats track takes its title from the Ballon d’Or, an award presented on behalf of French magazine France Football to the best professional soccer player from around the globe each year. The two Nigerian singers first debuted the single live when Burna Boy made a surprise guest appearance at one of Wizkid’s three consecutive shows at London’s O2 Arena earlier in December.

It’s far from the first time the pair have collaborated. In 2013, Burna Boy enlisted Wizkid for a guest feature on L.I.F.E. – Leaving an Impact for Eternity album cut “Jahs Love Is True.” Last year, the former returned the favor by offering up a verse on the latter’s track “Ginger” off his 2020 studio set Made in Lagos.

Next April, Burna Boy is set to become the first Nigerian artist to ever headline New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The show, Burna Boy Presents One Night in Space, will serve as a follow-up to the “On the Low” singer’s October performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in L.A.

Meanwhile, Wizkid teamed up with Tems Dec. 7 for a live performance of their hit collab “Essence” filmed inside an empty stadium for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During his November run at O2 Arena, the singer also brought out Chris Brown to run through the latter’s 2020 song “Go Crazy.” The unexpected performance marked Brown’s first time in the U.K. since being charged with physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Rihanna and being barred from traveling there.

Stream “B. d’Or” below.