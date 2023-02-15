×
Burna Boy, Tems & Rema to Perform at 2023 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Post Malone will also perform a medley of hits ahead of the big game this Sunday night.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy performs onstage at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Jan. 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Amy Sussman/GI for Warner Music

The NBA is taking things global for their upcoming halftime show at the 2023 All-Star Game. This year, the league tapped Burna Boy, Tems and Rema to anchor the Afrobeats-themed performance this Sunday night (Feb. 19) in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Along with the trio of Afrobeats stars, Post Malone will kick things off with a medley of hits at the show’s start. Jewel will perform the National Anthem, while Fast X star Vin Diesel will lead the player introductions for the newly named NBA All-Stars. The league will also honor LeBron James for breaking the scoring record two weeks ago. Last year, the NBA recruited DJ Khaled to perform at the halftime show, and he brought out Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Migos, Lil Baby and Gunna.

Before Sunday, the NBA will host a number of events leading up to the big night’s festivities, including this Friday’s (Feb. 17) Ruffles Celebrity Game. A myriad of musicians will play during this year’s outing, including Janelle Monae, 21 Savage, Cordae, Ozuna, Kane Brown, Nicky Jam and more.

In previous years, the NBA has reeled in a bevy of musical talents to play at its celebrity game, including J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Common and Quavo. The Migos frontman dazzled in both of his appearances. In 2018, he scored 19 points and won the MVP award. The following year, he had a game-high of 27 points.

For fans interested in watching the Celebrity Game, it begins at 7 p.m. ET and will air exclusively on ESPN. It will also be available on the ESPN App, while the All-Star game will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

