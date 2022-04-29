Burna Boy Announces New Album ‘Love, Damini’ Coming This Summer

Burna Boy has revealed that his next album, Love, Damini, is dropping this summer — just in time for his birthday.

The Nigerian sensation announced the project while headlining New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Love, Damini is set to be released in celebration of his 31st birthday in July; fans can pre-save the album in advance.

The new project comes two years after the release of his fifth studio album, Twice as Tall (2020), which earned his highest placement on the Billboard 200 chart, debuting at No. 54 on the list. His previous album, 2019’s African Giant, debuted at No. 104 on the list.

Burna Boy has gained global success beyond his native Africa and the U.S., with his music also charting in Germany, Italy, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, France and the U.K. With international stardom, Burna’s album Twice as Tall topped the World Albums tally, where it charted for 12 weeks. African Giant was also a top 10 hit, peaking at No. 6 on the World Albums list, where it charted for a whopping 36 weeks. Burna Boy has also appeared on the Top Triller Global chart five times, with his collaborative track “Miss You Bad” with fellow Nigerian artist Mr. Eazi earning the No. 1 spot earlier this month.

Up next, Burna Boy will perform at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15. Burna will also lead “The Explosion of Afro-Fusion” discussion at Billboard’s first-ever MusicCon on May 13 ahead of the big night.

Thursday night’s concert marked the first time a Nigerian artist has headlined Madison Square Garden. The MSG show follows the Grammy-winning artist’s other impressive arena concerts at London’s O2 and LA’s Hollywood Bowl this year, as well as coast-to-coast festival runs at New York’s Governors Ball and San Francisco’s Outside Lands.