Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran Take Magical Elevator Ride in Search of Love in ‘For My Hand’ Video

Setting out in search of love in an elevator, Burna Boy enlists Ed Sheeran to take a lift to the stars in the new video for the Nigerian pop star’s single, “For My Hand.” The clip for the song from Burna’s just-released sixth album, Love, Damini, opens with the crooner hopping into a hoist whose buttons contain both the singer’s names and the title of the song.

Switching between images of Sheeran and Burna hanging out in the elevator and footage of a couple performing a sensual dance as the doors open and shut, the visual later transports Sheeran to a stone slab adrift in the ocean as he sings, “Hear my love is burning baby feels like time is frozen babe/ The night is for us I feel alone again/ Every moment is calling ye/ Feelings I been holding in/ It must be love.”

Burna also takes a trip to a green screen wonderland, floating amidst the clouds as he duets with Sheeran on the lines, “Wherever you are girl that’s where I call my home/ Whenever you down here I’ll be letting you know.”

“That’s how I like to sign all my letters, because I didn’t know the proper [signoff],” Burna (real name Damini Ogulu) told Billboard about the intimate title of his 19-track project in his cover story. “It’s a bit personal [because] it’s bringing you into my head on my birthday — when you turn 31 and ain’t got no kids, everything is going good and bad at the same time. You reflect and then you get as lit as possible. Then you sleep and wake up and reflect again. I’m reflecting on everything — what I’m doing and what’s happening where I’m from. Where I’m from is a part of where I’m going.”

In addition Sheeran, the collection features collaborations with Kehlani, Khalid, Popcaan, J. Balvin, Blxst, J Hus, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Victony.

Watch the “For My Hand” video below.