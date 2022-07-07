Burna Boy Cancels Wireless Festival Performances: ‘Sorry’

Burna Boy performs onstage at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on Jan. 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Wireless Festival just experienced a major shake-up. Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy has pulled out of his performance slots at the U.K. festival, his reps confirmed to Billboard.

The “Last Last” singer was slated to perform at the festival’s Finsbury Park (July 8) and Birmingham (July 9) dates. On Thursday morning (June 7), he tweeted, “I won’t be doing Wireless 2moro. Sorry.” Several hours later, the Grammy-winner added, “I also won’t be doing Wireless Birmingham, sincerest apologies.”

Shocked fans expressed their disappointment with comments like “Burna Boy has ruined my mood… what do u mean ur not coming to Wireless tomorrow?” while another lamented, “I need igbo and shayo to get over this news.”

Neither Burna Boy nor his reps have provided a reason for the sudden cancellation. Billboard has reached out to Wireless Fest for comment.

All hope is not lost for Burna’s U.K. fans, however. The “Ye” singer announced two album signing events in London and Birmingham on the same days that he would have been performing at Wireless Festival.

Back in May, Burna Boy closed out the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with a sizzling medley of “Last Last” and “Kilometre.” Both songs are set to appear on his new album, Love, Damini, which drops in a few hours. The album, which features appearances from the likes of Ed Sheeran and Kehlani, was preceded by the Toni Braxton-sampling “Last Last.” The smash single has since scaled its way to No. 3 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart. Love, Damini, Burna Boy’s sixth album, follows 2020’s Twice As Tall, his highest-charting album on the Billboard 200 (No. 54).

See Burna Boy’s tweets below:

I won’t be doing Wireless 2moro. Sorry. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) July 7, 2022

I Also won’t be doing Wireless Birmingham, Sincerest Apologies. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) July 7, 2022