French Montana Takes Billboard Behind the Scenes of his “BIG COMFY” video shoot with Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Check out the full behind-the-scenes video & the brand new "BIG COMFY" music video.

Let’s be honest, sometimes chilling at home is more enticing than a night out on the town. Multi-platinum recording artist French Montana is taking that philosophy to a whole new level with his new track “BIG COMFY,” the result of a collaboration between the rapper and the beverage company Canada Dry. “BIG COMFY” sounds like it could have been lifted from any of French’s smash albums, combining the Moroccan-born rapper’s signature flow with an uptempo boom bap beat that harkens back to his time coming up in the New York City hip hop scene, just like his latest album They Got Amnesia.

French and Canada Dry gave Billboard exclusive behind-the-scenes access of the shoot for the “BIG COMFY” video which features French in a silk pajama set and the coziest of slippers, doing everything from playing ping pong in his backyard to enjoying his massage chair while gaming and drinking Ginger Ale. Check out the full behind-the-scenes video here and watch the brand new music video “BIG COMFY” below.
 

