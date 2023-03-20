Bryson Tiller Announces First U.S. Tour in Six Years: See Dates

Bryson Tiller is hitting the road for the first time in six years with his upcoming Back And I’m Better Tour. The 25-city jaunt will occur in major markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and more.

Tiller, who once contemplated retirement, has been active in music. Following the release of his third album, Anniversary, in 2020, he returned with A Different Christmas the following year. In 2022, he partnered with Diddy for the polymath’s chart-topping hit “Gotta Move On”; in November, the song zoomed to No. 1 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart and even earned the remix treatment with Ashanti and Yung Miami onboard. He also released his single “Outside,” which sampled the Ying Yang Twins’ 2009 hit “Wait (The Whisper Song).”

In an interview with Billboard in 2021, Tiller said he hadn’t yet released his best work. “I truly feel as though I’ve yet to make my best album,” he said. “And Trapsoul was great. It was 100 percent from me. I wrote every single thing on there, picked every single beat, every song. And I’m just excited because there’s like so many other talented people out there who are really good at what they do. You see all these other guys out here who are prospering and making great music because they got to work with some of those really talented people. they expand their horizons. I’ve never done that — and with my next album I’m doing that. I’m excited to reach out and just be open to working with people.”

Presale tickets are available on Wednesday (March 22). General on sale tickets starts Friday on ticketmaster.com. See the dates below.

BRYSON TILLER: BACK AND I’M BETTER TOUR DATES:

Thu May 04 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Sat May 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Lovers & Friends Festival

Mon May 08 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

​Wed May 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Thu May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*

Sat May 13 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

Mon May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Wed May 17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Thu May 18 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Sat May 20 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun May 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadephia

Tue May 23 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu May 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Sun May 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood

Mon May 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Wed May 31 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Fri Jun 02 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sun Jun 04 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Tue Jun 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Jun 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Thu Jun 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sat Jun 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Mon Jun 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at The Market*

*Not A Live Nation Date