Brockhampton Will Go on Indefinite Hiatus After 2022 Coachella Performance

Brockhampton will go on an indefinite hiatus following their 2022 Coachella performance, the hip-hop boy band announced Friday (Jan. 14).

“Brockhampton’s upcoming performances at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be their final as a group. All other forthcoming tour dates are canceled, effective immediately,” reads an official statement from the group, obtained by Billboard. “Refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase. Following these remaining shows, Brockhampton will take an indefinite hiatus as a group. They invite their fans to come celebrate the end of an era with them at these final performances.”

The O2 Academy Brixton show will take place next month, on Feb. 7, while the back-to-back Coachella 2022 weekends are slated for April 15-17 and April 22-24. The full festival lineup, which was announced Wednesday, includes Brockhampton on the Saturday bill.

De facto leader Kevin Abstract had previously hinted that the group might be parting. He tweeted in March 2021 that Brockhampton wouldn’t be putting out music for much longer. “2 brockhampton albums in 2021 – these will be our last,” he said. Only one Brockhampton album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, materialized last spring. But fans hoped to be calling his bluff by pointing out that the alt-hip-hop collective had promoted their 2017 album Saturation III as “the last studio album by Brockhampton” before going on to release two more studio albums after.

Brockhampton was founded in 2010 in San Marcos, Texas. The group is known for its diverse and inclusive lineup of Black and LGBTQ+ members with brash bars, boisterous beats and occasional blue face paint. Brockhampton mainly consists of vocalists Abstract, Matt Champion, William “Merlyn” Wood Jr. and Dom McLennon; vocalists/producers Russell “Joba” Borning, Ciarán “Bearface” McDonald and Jabari Manwa; producers Romil Hemnani and Kiko Merley; graphic designer Henock “HK” Sileshi; photographer Ashlan Grey; web designer Robert “Roberto” Ontenient; and manager Jon Nunes. Former vocalist Ameer Vann was dismissed from the band in 2018 following sexual misconduct allegations.

Brockhampton released its Saturation trilogy, which contained the group’s first three studio albums, between June and December 2017 on their own label Question Everything, Inc. with Empire Distribution. In 2018, the group signed to RCA Records in a deal worth $15 million, Billboard reported at the time.

The boy band has only achieved one Billboard Hot 100 hit in its career, with “Sugar” from its 2019 album Ginger peaking at No. 66 in 2020. The song also broke into the top 40 of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. The song also received a remix by Dua Lipa in 2020. “It’s very reassuring to make something, feel like it has the potential to be great, and then it actually follows through,” producer Hemnani told Billboard in a feature. “It’s motivating us even more to trust in our own ideas more because we can do these weird ideas that we think are good, and it’ll still connect with people. So let’s keep doing them.”

Five albums charted on the Billboard 200, with 2018’s Iridescence being the group’s first and only No. 1 album. Its most recent album Road Runner: New Light, New Machine reached No. 11. Brockhampton’s songs have registered 2.24 billion on-demand U.S. streams, according to MRC Data.