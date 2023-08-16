Brent Faiyaz Launches ISO Supremacy Creative Agency, Releases ‘Jackie Brown’ Music Video

Brent Faiyaz officially launched his own creative agency, ISO Supremacy, on Wednesday (Aug. 16).

Billboard announced back in May that the R&B star and UnitedMasters had struck an unprecedented partnership to start the agency. “Brent Faiyaz is one of the most prolific independent artists today, and we are extremely excited to embark on this new partnership with him,” said UnitedMasters founder/CEO Steve Stoute in an exclusive statement at the time. “It’s been inspiring to watch his journey as an artist over the years, and with this partnership we look to further amplify his creative vision and support his entrepreneurial ambitions.”

ISO Supremacy, which stands for In Search of Supremacy, is a creative network with the mission of executing visual and sonic art. Faiyaz leads as CEO, with Darren Xu as COO, Ashani Allick as head of A&R, Michael Alexander as project manager and Zac Matias as art director.

In other news, Faiyaz released the official video for “Jackie Brown,” which comes from his sophomore album Wasteland that he released on July 8, 2022, via Lost Kids, Venice Music and Stem. The set had an impressive start for the independent artist, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Partly inspired by the 1997 Quentin Tarantino crime drama of the same name, the “Jackie Brown” visual opens with Faiyaz on a plane, cruising and snoozing through the clouds. Even if “life moves fast” for him, as his famous falsetto heard all throughout TikTok indicates, it’s filled with the finer things, from yacht rides with a woman on either side of him to custom-tailored suits to endless glasses of champagne, and wealth that can’t buy his leading lady.

“Jackie Brown was one of the movies I was watching during COVID on repeat. Besides the fact that Pam Grier was fine as sh-t in that movie, I also liked the fact that they stay by the beach in L.A., and I stay in Venice,” he told Variety in an interview last year. “Cinematically, I liked the shots and I liked the colors. For whatever reason, when I watch Tarantino films, it just makes me want to make music. Something about the images just puts sounds in my head. Tarantino’s the GOAT. Cold as f–k.”

Faiyaz is currently on his F*ck the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour; the U.S. portion wraps on Sept. 15 in L.A., while the entire jaunt ends on Nov. 20 in London.