Blxst & His Evgle Label Curate ‘NBA 2K23’ Season 7 Soundtrack

Blxst and his Evgle record label have teamed up with NBA 2K23 to curate the new season 7 soundtrack.

Two of the eight tracks from the soundtrack are from Blxst’s recent Just for Clarity 2 EP: “Passionate,” featuring Roddy Ricch, and “Keep Calling,” featuring Larry June. “Spend It” by Babyface Ray, Blxst and Nija is also featured on the project, as well as Ricch’s “Stop Breathing” from his 2022 album Feed the Streets; “IDC” by Jordan Ward and Joony, from the former’s latest album FORWARD; Benny the Butcher‘s “Trade It All” from his 2020 album Burden of Proof; and “Progress” by Westwide Webb, featuring Polyester the Saint.

Related Blxst, Victor Burnett and Karl Fowlkes Talk Building Indie Label EVGLE at SXSW 2023: ‘We Wanted To…

Jay Millian, an artist-producer signed to Red Bull Records and Evgle on the label side and Warner Chappell and Evgle on the publishing side, will release his brand-new single “Baby” as part of the NBA 2K23 season 7 soundtrack.

“I’m excited to have Evgle included on the NBA 2K23 soundtrack simply because it’s a childhood dream,” Blxst said in a press release. “I can speak for most of us in saying that we grew up playing this game. So, to be a part of this is mind-blowing and it’s crazy how music bridges the gap. These songs were hand-picked by me and the Evgle team because this is what we like to listen to get inspired. I like to look at myself as a tastemaker and each artist on this playlist is a different ingredient to the soundtrack of my lifestyle right now.”

The soundtrack will live exclusively in-game from Friday to Monday before arriving on DSPs in one week, on Tuesday, May 23. Millian’s “Baby” single will also be released on May 23.