Blueface Arrested Following Shooting in Las Vegas

Blueface was arrested Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 15) in connection with a shooting last month in Las Vegas, and is expected to face several charges including attempted murder.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, had warrants out for his arrest following a shooting that took place Oct. 8 near Sunset Road and S. Las Vegas Blvd, reads a statement from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD detectives apprehended the artist at approximately 2.40pm, and were set to book him into Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure, the statement continues.

The department also supplied Blueface’s mugshot.

Based in Los Angeles, Blueface had a commercial breakout in 2019 with “Thotiana,” which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Thotiana” remains his only top 40 entry, and is one of three appearances on the chart, including “Daddy,” with Rich The Kid (peaking at No. 78); and “Slide,” with French Montana and Lil Tjay (No. 90), both from 2019.

The hip-hop artist’s debut mixtape, 2019’s Famous Cryp, reached No. 29 on the Billboard 200, and is one of his three entries on the chart.

The controversial rapper first got attention thanks in part to his high-pitched voice, which observers have likened to cartoon character Courage the Cowardly Dog. A series of memes took off on YouTube, with clips of his music soundtracking the cartoon.

Blueface was in the news in August of this year when his girlfriend Chrisean Rock was detained and arrested after she punched him during an altercation in an Arizona bar.

He tested his talents outside of the studio last year when he participated in the BKFC 19 — the official Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship pay-per-view event, airing on FITE.tv.