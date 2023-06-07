×
Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas for Robbery

The arrest comes less than a year after the rapper was taken into custody for attempted murder in Las Vegas.

Blueface attends Wealth Garden Entertainment Juneteenth Pool Party on June 19, 2021 in Calabasas, Calif. Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Wealth Garden Entertainment Juneteenth Celebration

Blueface has been arrested in Las Vegas, Clark County Detention Center records showed on Wednesday (June 7).

According to records, the rapper born Johnathan Jamall Porter faces a felony robbery charge, though no specific details about what led to the arrest have been provided. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Blueface was allegedly taken into custody while entering the Regional Justice Center. Billboard has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for more information.

His initial court appearance is set for 9 a.m. on Thursday (June 8).

Blueface was arrested in Vegas again less than a year ago, in November 2022, after the 26-year-old rapper had attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure warrants out for his arrest following a shooting that took place Oct. 8, according to a statement from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Based in Los Angeles, Blueface had a commercial breakout in 2018 with “Thotiana,” which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Thotiana” remains his only top 40 entry, and is one of three appearances on the chart, including “Daddy,” with Rich The Kid (peaking at No. 78); and “Slide,” with French Montana and Lil Tjay (No. 90), both from 2019.

