Keri Hilson, Dru Hill, Mary Mary & More to Be Recognized at Black Music Honors

The seventh annual Black Music Honors will celebrate the achievements of some of the biggest names in music during a two-hour ceremony on May 19, live from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.

R&B group Dru Hill will receive the Urban Music Icon Award, after landing five hit albums on the Billboard 200 chart and 13 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. “Can We Talk” hitmaker Tevin Campbell will be honored with the R&B Icon Award after placing four albums on the Billboard 200 and 13 tunes on the Hot 100. Sister duo Mary Mary, who released four No. 1 projects on the Top Christian Albums chart, will be presented with the Gospel Icon Award.

Fan-favorite singer Karyn White, who placed three albums on the Billboard 200 and released eight Hot 100 hits, will be recognized with the Soul Music Award. “Pretty Girl Rock” songstress Keri Hilson, behind two Billboard 200 albums and 10 Hot 100 hits, will receive the Music and Songwriter Icon Award. And for their decades-long discography and influence, iconic R&B group The Whispers will receive the Legends Award. The legendary singers have released 16 Billboard 200 albums and 12 Hot 100 hit songs.

Singer and actress LeToya Luckett will co-host the event alongside actor/comedian DeRay Davis.

“We are more than excited to return to in-person taping for the first time in nearly three years with a live audience,” Don Jackson, founder and executive producer of the Black Music Honors, said in a statement. “The pandemic had an unprecedented impact on the music industry and we’re honored to celebrate, commemorate and honor music trailblazers who have paved the way for the next generation of music and culture.”

Tickets to attend the live taping on May 19 are available for purchase via Ticketmaster. The TV special will air via national broadcast syndication from June 4 to July 3. It will also air on Bounce TV on June 25 amid Black Music Month.