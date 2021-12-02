‘Moving Past Hashtags’: Black Music Action Coalition Partners With Rolling Loud California

The Black Music Action Coalition is continuing its fight against racial injustice.

On Thursday (Dec. 2), BMAC announced a new partnership with with hip-hop festival Rolling Loud. Throughout the Rolling Loud California event — the third installment of the national festival series, taking place Dec. 10 to 12 in San Bernardino, Calif. — BMAC will help raise awareness for social justice by hosting panel discussions, fundraising initiatives and more.

“The artist community has the reach, influence and power to force this nation to live up to its promise,” Prophet, co-founder and co-chair of BMAC, said in a statement. “BMAC artists have always provided the soundtrack that inspired or provoked change in this world. As others turn down the volume around the issue of racial and social justice, we salute a company who’s willing to keep the noise rolling loud.”

Rolling Loud California will display curated art installations that promote social justice as part of its initiative to invoke positive change. Limited-edition merchandise will be available for purchase, with profits from the items sold benefiting charity.

Speaking further on the new initiative, Tariq Cherif, co-founder and CEO of Rolling Loud, said in a statement: “Rolling Loud is proud to use our platform to help the Black Music Action Coalition in its mission to keep the fight for racial and social justice alive. Hip-hop is rooted in community and it’s important for all members of the culture to do their part.”

Shawn Holiday, co-founder and co-chair of BMAC’s Executive Leadership Council, added: “BMAC salutes Rolling Loud for stepping up and their willingness to use the platform to support racial equity and social justice. This is a bold and strong move from one of the leaders in the live space. We are moving past hashtags and into true action.”

Earlier this year, Rolling Loud Miami attracted more than 75,000 daily attendees to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. — where Travis Scott, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky headlined in July. Months later, in October, Rolling Loud New York was another hip-hop hit, with headliners J. Cole, 50 Cent and Scott.

Next week, Cole, Kid Cudi and Future will headline Rolling Loud California, where BMAC will strive to raise awareness for social justice and equality.