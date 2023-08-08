Watch Billie Eilish Bring out Armani White at Osheaga Festival to Perform His Hit, ‘Billie Eilish’

It’s only fitting that when you share a bill with an artist who has written a viral hit with your name in the title that you invite said person up to do their thing for you. At least that’s what happened on Saturday when Billie Eilish and “Billie Eilish” rapper Armani White played different stages at Montreal’s Osheaga Festival and turned his meme-able hit into a meme-able moment.

“You know that song that’s like, ‘Glock tucked, big t-shirt, Billie Eilish’?,” Eilish asked the crowd during her headlining set according to fan videos of the moment when she appeared to be having a bit of fun with the song from the Def Jam rapper that debuted at No. 99 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September.

Then, the instrumental of White’s song bubbled up before White himself appeared on stage to deafening shouts of approval as the Philadelphia MC bounded around and performed his hit TikTok-boosted track while its namesake, in one of her signature oversized jerseys, jumped and danced with glee while tossing in a few ad libs.

To be fair, even White couldn’t believe his ears, tweeting hours afterwards, “BILLIE EILISH JUST BROUGHT ME OUT!!! Ohmyf–kingod, adding on Sunday, “I have never heard that many people scream in my fucking life hahaha Billie Eilish has an army!!” While Eilish had made nods to Armani’s song in the past, Saturday was the first time she was in the same spot as the rapper when he performed the track — which samples N.O.R.E.’s 2002 Neptunes-produced hit “Nothin'” — that blew up after a 16-second clip was uploaded to Instagram and TikTok in Feb. 2022.

Check out video of the sweet moment below.

BILLIE EILISH JUST BROUGHT ME OUT!!! Ohmyfuckingod — Armani White (@armaniblanco) August 6, 2023