Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Got Mistaken for This ’90s Power Couple at NFL Playoff Game

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko were recognized at the NFC Championship Game on Sunday — but probably not in the way they expected.

During a break in the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, the SoFi Stadium jumbotron displayed a number of celebrity attendees cheering on the Rams. But when Big Sean and Aiko appeared on the big screen, someone in the control room got them mixed up with, um, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The superimposed text labeled the “Wolves” rapper as the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star and his longtime love as the She’s All That heartthrob.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Big Sean Jhene Aiko See latest videos, charts and news

Gellar caught wind of the mix-up and couldn’t resist chiming in. “@bigsean do you get mistaken for me as often as I get mistaken for you?” she captioned a cheeky Instagram selfie comparing herself and Prinze Jr. to the hip-hop power couple. In the post, she also revealed she actually was in attendance at the playoff game, but went with a friend instead of her hubby. Sean simply responded in the comments section: “Makes sense.”

Ultimately, the celeb support — correctly identified or otherwise — helped the home team to a victory, advancing the Rams to Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13. The big game will also feature a stacked halftime performance lineup including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Meanwhile, Big Sean, who exited Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music last fall, is next set to appear during the iHeartRadio Living Black! special for Black History Month alongside Lizzo, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox and more, while Aiko will headline the 2022 Smokin’ Grooves Festival in March.

Check out Big Sean and Aiko’s hilarious jumbotron mix-up, as well as Gellar’s amused response below.