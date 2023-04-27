Bhad Bhabie Says She Got 6 Chief Keef Tattoos While They Were Dating

Like many people out there, Bhad Bhabie has regrettably gotten a tattoo inspired by an ex. However, in the case of the 20-year-old rapper, she got six.

Bhabie — real name Danielle Bregoli — joined Emily Ratajkowski on the model’s High Low podcast this week, where she revealed that she has six Chief Keef tattoos from when they were dating.

“I have one guy that managed to make it six times, five or six,” she said in the podcast. “So, I have Chief Keef’s birthday, his last name, his name, his nickname, and I have ‘CK’ on my ankle, then I have his last name right here. Actually, I just covered his birthday, and then I have ‘So’ on my ear, and then I have ‘Keef’ on my wrist.”

When Ratajkowski asked why she covered his birthday, Bregoli responded, that she’s “sick of his s—.” She went on to note that she’s planning on getting all of her Keef-inspired tattoos removed. “I’m just tired of being delusional. I’m so over it,” she explained.

The “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper revealed that while “it’s been a long run,” she and Keef were never officially together. “I would say we were pretty close, but I’ve known him for a minute,” she continued, without giving an exact timeline. “I feel like I’m kind of wrong, in a way, because I just walked out without rhyme or reason. I mean, I had a little bit of a reason but it was like, ‘Damn, b—-, you just stopped talking to me?'”

“I don’t mean to sit here and put him on blast,” Bhabie continued, noting that Keef is one of “the only people I could say I really took to and I really loved him.”

Listen to the full episode here.