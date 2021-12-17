Did Beyonce Just Launch a TikTok Account?

Will Beyonce gift the BeyHive a special TikTok video for Christmas?

It’s not out of question. The 28-time Grammy Award winner may have just joined TikTok.

The Beyonce handle is now live, and boasts upwards of 50,000 followers. Though, to date, the account follows no one and has shared nothing.

Queen Bey isn’t a prolific user of social media. Her Twitter account has tweeted just twice in the past two years and follows only 10 other accounts. Her Instagram is considerably more active with its 224 million followers, but, again, the account follows no one.

Beyonce’s husband, Jay-Z, last month briefly launched an Instagram account, to promote his Netflix production The Harder They Fall. The account was live for a matter of days.

Both are nominated for best original song at the Critics Choice Awards. As previously reported, if the Oscars follow suit and nominate both artists for best original song, it will mark the first time a married couple has competed against each other in any Oscar category.

Last month, Beyonce dropped a new single “Be Alive,” lifted from Warner Bros’ King Richard, an inspiration film that explores the story of tennis legends the Williams sisters and their father Richard Williams.

Her last solo studio album was 2016’s Lemonade, which led the Billboard 200 chart.