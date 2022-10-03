Beyonce ‘Summer Renaissance’ Video Has Lucious, Throwback Disco Vibe

Beyoncé dropped a teaser for the first official music video from her Renaissance album on Monday morning (Oct. 3) as part of her partnership with Tiffany & Co.; the singer appears in the jeweler’s new “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign.

The visual for the album’s final track, “Summer Renaissance,” was directed by Grammy-winner Mark Romanek (One Hour Photo, Never Let Me Go), with The Hollywood Reporter posting a 30-second version of the black-and-white video for the song that samples Donna Summer’s 1977 smash “I Feel Love.”

The preview clip brings some serious throwback disco-era Studio 54 energy, with an opening shot of Bey in silhouette walking down a dark alley in a voluminous, glittery gown before she makes a dramatic entrance to a packed club and catches the eyes of the DJ, all while dripping in jewels, of course. The wild scene includes 90 dancers crowded around the star, with a number of them busting out acrobatic moves in the center of the dancefloor. Near the end of the preview, the singer mounts an enormous translucent horse as she sings for “a round of applause.”

Romanek shot the film using a rare 65mm camera as an “exploration of fearless creativity,” Tiffany & Co. executive vp product and communications Alexandre Arnault told THR. “‘Lose Yourself in Love’ embodies the beauty of self-love and empowered elegance,” he said. “Beyoncé is an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities. We are honored to continue our partnership for the second year in a row and usher in an exciting new era of love.”

According to THR, in the clip Beyoncé is wearing a more than 10 carat round brilliant diamond in a Tiffany setting on a platinum ring, as well as a necklace and earrings by noted Tiffany & Co. designer Jean Schlumberger. She also wears a custom piece created for the “Lose Yourself” campaign, a “large-scale design inspired by the graduated-link necklace” from Tiffany & Co.’s HardWear collection; the piece features 18-karat gold links three times the size of the original necklace; a limited quantity of the large-scale necklace will go on sale beginning Oct. 23.

Bey’s seventh studio album was released in July, with the house-infused studio effort shooting to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Check out a still from the video below.