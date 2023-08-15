Beyonce Slots Lizzo Back Into ‘Break My Soul’ Remix, Shouts Her Out in Atlanta: ‘I Love You, Lizzo!’

Beyoncé showed some love for Lizzo during her Renaissance gig in Atlanta on Monday night (Aug. 14). After previously appearing to leave the “About Damn Time” singer out of the lyrics to the “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” earlier on the tour after Lizzo was hit with a lawsuit from three former dancers accusing her of creating a hostile environment and sexual harassment, Bey slotted Lizzo back in and added a shout out during the last of three gigs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Lizzo. I love you, Lizzo!” Beyoncé shouted during the performance of the song that finds her ticking off a list of legendary female artists including Bessie Smith, her sister Solange, Erykah Badu, Janet Jackson, Lauryn Hill and many others.

Just a week after being hit with the lawsuit from the former dancers — which also included allegations that they were pressured to touch nude dancers during a live sex show — the lawyer representing the three dancers said last week that “we have received at least six inquiries from other people with similar stories since we filed the complaint.”

The original complaint covering alleged harassment that allegedly took place between 2021-2023, was filed on behalf of dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. It accused Lizzo (born Melissa Jefferson) and her Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. of a wide range of legal wrongdoing, including racial and religious discrimination. They also included allegations that the captain of Lizzo’s dance team, Shirlene Quigley, forced her religious beliefs on the plaintiffs and took repeated actions that made them uncomfortable, including commenting on their virginity and simulating oral sex on a banana in front of them.

Lizzo denied the initial allegations in a statement, in which she wrote that they are “false” and “sensationalized stories,” adding, “I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

She said that the allegations that she and her company created a hostile work environment were “unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.” Beyoncé had pointedly left Lizzo’s name out of the live performance of the “Break My Soul” remix during an Aug. 1 show in Massachusetts, repeating Badu’s name four times instead; she reportedly slotted the singer’s call-out back into the song during a show in Maryland on Aug. 7. Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, said the apparent Lizzo leave out was not done on purpose, pointing out that the singer also left out former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland’s name that night, while fans have noted that not every name in the remix makes it into every performance.

Lizzo has kept a low profile since the lawsuit was filed and one of the only shows she had on her upcoming roster, a headlining slot at this year’s Made in America festival in Philly (Sept. 2-3), was pulled last week when organizers unexpectedly cancelled the event — which was also slated to feature SZA as a headliner — due to “severe circumstances outside of production control.”

