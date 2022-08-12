Ronald Isley & Beyoncé’s ‘Make Me Say It Again, Girl’ Is Here: Stream It Now

Renaissance is just two weeks old, but there’s more new Beyoncé music to be had. On Friday (Aug. 12), Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers and Beyoncé debuted their brand new duet, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.”

The first collaboration between the “Alien Superstar” singer and the music legend, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” also marks Ronald Isley’s first release of the year.

In an interview with Billboard, Isley revealed that he “met and talked to Beyoncé when she was just getting started with Destiny’s Child,” and that “working with Beyoncé was one of the first things [he] thought about” when he began crafting his new album. Isley’s wife, Kandy, added, “Tina Knowles-Lawson [Beyoncé’s mother] was very influential in getting this record started and getting it to the point where we are now. She has a love for the Isley Brothers and her daughter grew up listening to this type of music. All we can say is that God’s hands was on this whole project.”

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl” originally appeared on The Isley Brothers’ 1975 The Heat Is On album as “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2).” That album became the group’s first No. 1 title on the Billboard 200. In a heartwarming full-circle moment, the opening track from self-titled Destiny’s Child’s debut studio album, “Second Nature,” sampled “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2),” and nearly 25 years later, Beyoncé is duetting with Ronald Isley himself on a cover of the song.

The new collaboration comes on the heels of Beyoncé earning her seventh No. 1 album with Renaissance, as well as her first solo Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper in 14 years with “Break My Soul.”

Stream “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” below.