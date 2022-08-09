Beyoncé & Ronald Isley Have a New Collaboration: Listen to a Snippet of ‘Make Me Say It Again, Girl’

Still riding high off dual chart-toppers thanks to Renaissance’s reign atop the Billboard 200 and “Break My Soul” blasting to the summit of the Billboard Hot 100, Beyoncé has more music to share with fans.

iHeartRadio shared the world premiere of “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” a new collaboration between Beyoncé and Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers, on Tuesday (Aug. 9). Slated for release this Friday (Aug. 12), the new duet is a remake of “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2),” a track from The Isley Brothers’s 1975 The Heat Is On album, the group’s first No. 1 title on the Billboard 200.

Ron Isley and his wife Kandy first teased the blockbuster collaboration in an interview with Variety in June 2021. “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” marks Beyoncé’s first non-Renaissance collaboration of 2022. So far, Queen Bey’s new era has gifted the Beyhive collaborations with Beam (“Energy”), Madonna (“Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)”), and Grace Jones & Tems (“Move”). The new song is the Isley Brothers first musical release since last summer’s Snoop Dogg-assisted “Friends and Family,” which peaked at No. 13 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart.

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl” comes on the heels of a highly successful chart week for Beyoncé. The “Break My Soul” singer launched all 16 Renaissance tracks onto the Hot 100. Queen Bey also simultaneously ranks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Hot 100, and Artist 100 — the first time she’s achieved such a feat. Moreover, Renaissance scored the year’s largest first-week sales total for an album by a female artist, as well as the second-largest first-week sales total for any 2022 album.

Listen to a preview of the new single here: