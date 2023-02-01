Beyonce Announces 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Saddle up because Beyonce is kicking off Black History Month with a bang. Queen Bey took to Instagram early Wednesday morning (Feb. 1) to announce that her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour 2023 will officially kick off this year. The global trek will launch in Stockholm on May 10 and feature a mix of stadium and arena shows across Europe through June 27 before picking up in North America at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 8; that leg is currently slated to run through a Sept. 27 gig at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Explore Explore beyonce See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The announcement photo may look familiar to fans, as she donned the same glittery attire on the cover of her seventh studio album. Bey also added “Renaissance World Tour” on her Instagram bio, further accenting the news. Last week, Beyonce performed a full concert for the first time in four years at a luxury resort in Dubai in front of influencers and journalists. The 19-song set included a collaboration with her oldest daughter Blue Ivy as the two performed “Brown Skin Girl,” which earned them a Grammy two years ago for best music video.

Crowned a triumphant win by music lovers, Renaissance stormed to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last year and rattled off two Hot 100 top 10 hits, including her chart-topper “Break My Soul.” The dance-centric album also notched nine Grammy nominations, the most for any nominee for this year’s ceremony. Bey is looking to rack up more trophy wins, as she currently sits at a staggering 28 wins. Nominated for album of the year, song, and record of the year, Bey is facing some stout competition, especially in the former. The R&B juggernaut will tango against Adele, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, and more for album of the year. A win in this category would serve as Beyonce’s first. The 65th Grammy Awards will occur Sunday night in Los Angeles at 8 pm EST.

The Renaissance tour will be Bey’s first string of tour dates since her 2018 On the Run outing with husband Jay-Z.

Check out Beyonce’s Instagram post and the North American Renaissance dates below (click here to see the full run and for ticketing information).

Renaissance North American dates:

July 7 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

July 8 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

July 12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

July 17 — Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

July 20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 26 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

July 29 — East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

July 30 — East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

August 1 — Boston, MA @ Gillete Stadium

August 3 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

August 5 — Washington, DC @ Fedex Field

August 9 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

August 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 16 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

August 18 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 21 — St. Louis, MI @ Dome at America’s Center

August 24 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

August 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

August 30 — San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 2 — Inglewood, CA @ Sofi Stadium

Sept. 11 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

Sept. 18 — Kansas City, KS @ Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome