Beyonce Teases ‘Renaissance’ Release

It’s official: Beyonce has a release on the slate, it’s called Renaissance, and it’s due to drop next month.

The BeyHive has been buzzing ever since Beyonce scrubbed her social channels last Friday (June 10), including Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Fans were certain that the new music drought was about to end, based on prior history.

There was fire behind all that smoke, with Bey announcing overnight that Renaissance would drop July 29, by way of a cryptic update on her socials, reading “act i”.

Apple Music’s pre-add function reveals the project will consist of 16 tracks.

Little else is known about Renaissance, which, if it is a full-length LP would be her seventh solo album, and the follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade.

Following its release, Lemonade squished its competitors to lead the Billboard 200 chart, for her sixth solo No. 1. Beyonce is the only act to reach No. 1 with their first six studio efforts, and the only act to debut atop the list with their first six. Don’t bet against Renaissance extending the streak.

In the years since, she dropped a joint album with her husband Jay-Z, 2018’s Everything Is Love, and then, the soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift, followed by the single “Be Alive,” lifted from the Oscar winning film King Richard. She also made a Grammy-winning appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.