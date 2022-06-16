×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Beyonce Teases ‘Renaissance’ Release

Apple Music's pre-add function reveals the new project will consist of 16 tracks.

Beyonce
Beyonce Courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment

It’s official: Beyonce has a release on the slate, it’s called Renaissance, and it’s due to drop next month.

The BeyHive has been buzzing ever since Beyonce scrubbed her social channels last Friday (June 10), including Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Fans were certain that the new music drought was about to end, based on prior history

There was fire behind all that smoke, with Bey announcing overnight that Renaissance would drop July 29, by way of a cryptic update on her socials, reading “act i”.

Apple Music’s pre-add function reveals the project will consist of 16 tracks.

Explore

Explore

Beyoncé

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Little else is known about Renaissance, which, if it is a full-length LP would be her seventh solo album, and the follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade.

Following its release, Lemonade squished its competitors to lead the Billboard 200 chart, for her sixth solo No. 1. Beyonce is the only act to reach No. 1 with their first six studio efforts, and the only act to debut atop the list with their first six. Don’t bet against Renaissance extending the streak.

Related

youtube

YouTube Shorts Throws Down Challenge to TikTok, Hits 1.5B Monthly Viewers

In the years since, she dropped a joint album with her husband Jay-Z, 2018’s Everything Is Love, and then, the soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift, followed by the single “Be Alive,” lifted from the Oscar winning film King Richard. She also made a Grammy-winning appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad