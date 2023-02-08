No, You Are Not Getting Beyonce Presale Ticket Codes If You Buy Her ‘Cuff It’ Remix

If you’ve been trying to figure out the best strategy to score some tickets to Beyoncé‘s upcoming North American tour, don’t believe the hype. Specifically, don’t buy into the rampant rumors on Twitter from fans claiming that you can nab presale codes by buying a “Cuff It” remix from Bey’s official website.

“This is categorically false,” the singer’s longtime spokesperson, Yvette Noel-Schure tells Billboard.

“I JUST BOUGHT BOTH VERSIONS OF CUFF IT WETTER REMIX ON [link] AND I GOT THE PRESALE CODE TO THE RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. BUY TO GET YOURS TOO!,” tweeted one fan, while another claimed they uncovered a similar cheat code in a tweet that read, “People who buy the cuff it remix are most likely to get a presale code and get chosen for lottery at the Renaissance tour. Go hive!!”

At press time it was unclear where the rumor came from or who started it, but it makes sense that the singer’s superfans would be searching high and low for any angle on tickets to the Renaissance Tour.

The first 40 dates of the tour were announced last week, followed by an additional seven shows in Toronto; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; Houston; Los Angeles; and East Rutherford, N.J. If you want to be in the building for one of the most anticipated tours of 2023 the first step is to register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan, though registering doesn’t automatically secure you a spot.

According to Ticketmaster, a “lottery-style” process will be used to determine which Verified Fans will receive access codes to purchase tickets while others will be waitlisted. Citi cardmembers can get exclusive access to presale tickets upon registering here until Thursday (Feb. 9.); the first group of Verified Fan presale tickets went on sale on Monday.

Because of the new dates announced last week, the Verified Fan registration for Group A ended at noon last Friday. Registration for Group B will be open until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET. Group B registration includes shows in Boston, Dallas, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and Tampa. Group C registration ends Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET and includes shows in Charlotte, Detroit, Phoenix, St. Louis, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Kansas City, Mo. Tickets to the Renaissance Tour are also available on Vivid Seats.

Now the bad news.

“Fan demand already exceeds the number of tickets available by more than 800 percent based on the registration numbers in the Group A cities,” read a statement from Ticketmaster after the initial presale. “It is expected that many interested fans may not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.”