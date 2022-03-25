Beyonce Basically Queen of ‘Jeopardy’ After ‘Single Ladies’ Lyrics Used in 3 Categories

Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles.

It’s one of the most iconic lyrics (and hand gestures) of the early 2000s and on Thursday night (March 24) it popped up more than once on Jeopardy. For starters, three adjacent categories on the episode were titled “If You Liked It,” “Then You Should Have” and “Put a ‘Ring’ On It,” an obvious reference that even a junior member of the Beyhive would realize pointed to Beyoncé‘s beloved 2008 smash “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).”

And while just one of the clues in the category was about Bey, the night’s big winner, Univ. of Maryland student Ciara Donegan, had no problem coming up with a quick answer to the “If You Liked It” clue that read “Appropriately, for the board, this singer was the people’s choice as the top animated movie star of 2019 for The Lion King.”

The triple-Grammy-winning “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” appeared on Bey’s 2008 album I Am… Sasha Fierce and spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Thursday was not the first time Bey made a cameo on the quiz show. Back during 2014’s “Tournament of Champions,” there was an “& Beyonce” category with questions that spanned the length of Queen Bey’s career, from Destiny’s Child through “Drunk in Love.”

While the clues in that category were all pretty easy, five years later a contestant hilariously blew it when asked what the collective name was for Jay-Z and Bey when they released their 2018 joint album Everything is Love. Sadly for her, instead of “The Carters,” she went with the chuckle-worthy very wrong answer “What is Bey-Z?”

