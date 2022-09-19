Beyonce Congratulates ‘Original Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph on Emmy Win With Flowers, Touching Card

Dreams really do come true, especially when you’re a Dreamgirl. Beyoncé paid homage to actress Sheryl Lee Ralph over the weekend after the Abbott Elementary star’s Emmy win last week. In an Instagram video on Saturday (Sept. 17), Ralph shared her shock at receiving an enormous bouquet of white and yellow flowers from Queen Bey that came with a touching note.

“To the original Dreamgirl, sending you a beautiful congratulations,” Ralph read from the card. “All my love, Beyoncé.” Shaking her head in disbelief while rocking a Superman baseball hat — as the upbeat anthem “We’re Your Dreamgirls” blasts in the background — Ralph sang, “They’re beautiful, oh Beyoncé… I don’t have a voice, but it’s wonderful,” she added in a raspy voice.

In the caption, Ralph wrote, “Every one has their own special dream and all your dreams can come true. Just look in the mirror and love what’s in front of you. Thank you @beyonce don’t forget to dream girls!”

The two women share a very special bond, with Ralph originating the role of Deena Jones in the Broadway debut of the Dreamgirls musical in 1981 and Bey taking on the same role in the 2006 movie version of the show; Ralph won a Tony Award for best actress in a musical for her performance.

Then, last week, Ralph became just the second Black woman to win the Emmy award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. Another Dreamgirls film alum, EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson — who took home an Oscar in 2007 for best supporting actress for her role as Effie White in the movie musical– also sent Ralph a congratulatory arrangement. Oh, an Oprah sent an arrangement so big Ralph said “they had to open the double doors and get a trolley.”

Watch Ralph’s video below.