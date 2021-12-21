Beyonce & Her Kids Record Theme Song for Tina Knowles-Lawson’s New Show

Tina Knowles-Lawson roped in some A-list ringers to record the theme song for her new Facebook Watch interview series, Talks With Mama Tina. In a 40-second trailer that dropped on Monday (Dec. 20), Knowles-Lawson announced the show, which she promised would find her inviting “some of my favorite people over to my home” for a chat, and revealed the theme sung by daughter Beyoncé and the matriarch’s grandchildren.

Among the stars who pop up in the trailer are comedian/actor Kevin Hart, Chloe x Hailey, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, John David Washington, Paulette Washington, Storm Reid, Marsai Martin, Zendaya and Tiffany Haddish. The series’ mellow R&B theme song opens with a group of children saying, “Let’s talk about it (grandma),” before Bey’s voice floats up to sing about her mom’s new gig.

“Mama, mama/ Whatever it is we can talk about it (mama, mama)/ Tell me how you feel we can talk about it,” Beyoncé sings over a smooth, jazzy instrumental with subtle horns and warm bass. “Simple conversations with no limitations/ Come and have a talk with mama Tina.”

“I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!” Knowles wrote on Instagram about the venture that is slated to launch on Wednesday (Dec. 22) at 8 p.m. ET on her Facebook page. “Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show. Are you guys ready to watch?”

Lawson noted that she also got the chance to sit down with some of the stars’ mothers on a show that she promised will open the door to their upbringing. “Sometimes they show a more serious side of my guest, we talk about their families and how they grew up and it is a very beautiful way to celebrate the talent of all of these super talented People,” she wrote.



Check out the trailer and listen to the theme song below.