Beyoncé Celebrates ‘Renaissance’ No. 1 Debut With Sweet Message & New Photos

It’s a wonderful week to be Beyoncé.

On the heels of the chart-busting debut of her Renaissance album, Beyoncé shared new pictures and a celebratory message on her official website Monday (Aug. 8).

The “Alien Superstar” singer held a private Renaissance-themed event in New York this weekend, with a guest list that included husband Jay-Z, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendrick Lamar, Donald Glover, Chlöe and Questlove. “We did it!!!” the 28-time Grammy winner wrote on Beyonce.com. “Thank you so much for your love and support. Nothing made me happier than seeing a club full of people sing every single word to every song from top to bottom.”

Queen Bey’s latest Instagram update features her and Jay enjoying their time at the Renaissance event. Adorned in a shimmering sequined leotard and a custom Renaissance vinyl clutch, Beyoncé posed for the cameras and held up her pointer finger as she celebrated going No. 1 on both of Billboard‘s primary charts — a feat she last accomplished in 2003 with Dangerously in Love and “Crazy in Love” (with Jay-Z). In a tweet about the event, Questlove raved, “don’t even know if I’m allowed to say it but I literally watched an entire club LOSE IT. Renaissance played from start to finish 3 times.”

Explore Explore Beyoncé See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In her message, Beyoncé thanked “all of the beautiful collaborators and musicians, composers and everyone involved in creating this piece of art” as well as “the absolute best fans on the planet.” “I’m grateful to be loved by you. I love y’all deep,” she concluded the message.

This week, “Break My Soul,” the lead single from Renaissance, rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, gifting Queen Bey her eighth chart-topper as a soloist and her 12th overall. Moreover, each of the album’s 16 tracks landed on the ranking, with two reaching the chart’s top 20 in their debut frame: “Cuff It” (No. 13) and “Alien Superstar” (No. 19). Over on the Billboard 200, Renaissance laucnhed at No. 1 with the largest sales week for an album by a female artist this year. The set is Beyoncé’s seventh consecutive solo studio album to debut atop the chart.

Check out Queen Bey’s new posts here: