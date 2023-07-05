Beyonce Cancels Pittsburgh Renaissance Tour Date Due to Production, Scheduling Issues

Beyoncé‘s planned August 3 show at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium has been canceled. The venue announced the news on Wednesday (July 5) in a tweet, which said that due to unspecified “production logistics and scheduling issues” the Renaissance World Tour date has been scratched from the schedule.

Refunds will be automatically issued at the point of purchase.

At press time Bey had not commented on the Pittsburgh pull and a spokesperson had not responded to Billboard‘s request for additional information on the cause of the cancellation; the show is no longer listed on the roster of dates on the singer’s official site, which now has her playing Boston on August 1 and then moving on to Washington, DC on August 5-6.

The Renaissance tour kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden and found the singer performing in stadiums and arenas across Europe through the final show on June 27 at the PGE Narowdoy in Warsaw, Poland; according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, Bey grossed $154.4 million and sold 1 million tickets across 21 European shows.

The North American tour is scheduled to kick off on July 8 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto and keep Beyoncé on the road through a Sept. 27 gig at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The North American Renaissance dates will find Bey criss-crossing the U.S. and Canada at the same time as another powerhouse performer, Taylor Swift, fills stadiums on her Eras Tour, with Queen Bey playing a number of the same venues as her fellow Forbes’ America’s Richest Self-Made Women list honoree.

See the announcement below.