Beyonce ‘Break My Soul’ Single Coming Very Soon

The next Beyoncé era is just around the corner. The singer revealed on Monday (June 20) that the first single from her upcoming Renaissance album, “Break My Soul,” will drop at midnight ET on Monday. The news was shared on the singer’s Instagram and Twitter pages, where the title was listed alongside the number “6.”

No further information was available on the song at press time. The Beyhive has been buzzing about the new music since Queen Bey scrubbed her social channels on June 10, leading to speculation that the singer’s music drought was about to end.

Then, Beyoncé confirmed the rumors, announcing that the 16-track Renaissance would drop on July 29, adding cryptically that it would be “act i.” Little else is known about Renaissance, which, if it is a full-length LP would be her seventh solo album, and the follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade.

Following its release, Lemonade shot to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, giving Bey her sixth solo No. 1 and extending her streak as the only act to reach No. 1 with their first six studio efforts, as well as the only act to debut atop the list with their first six. In the years since Lemonade, Bey dropped a joint album with Jay, 2018’s Everything Is Love, the soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift, and 2019’s Homecoming: The Live Album, followed by the single “Be Alive,” lifted from the Oscar winning film King Richard. She also made a Grammy-winning appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.”

She appeared on the cover of British Vogue June 16, in which Renaissance was teased as an era-defining work that was hatched during the long COVID-19 lockdown. The preview version of the piece by editor-in-chief Edward Enninful described the album as having “soaring vocals and fierce beats,” as well as the expected intensity born of a long, COVID-impacted period in which the legendarily detail-oriented star was “thinking and rethinking” every single detail.