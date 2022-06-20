×
Beyonce Drops ‘Break My Soul’ Early, Fans Are Buzzing

Beyonce is one for surprises and "Break My Soul" dropped early, at about 10pm ET Monday.

Queen Bey is back, and the BeyHive is buzzing!

Beyonce’s forthcoming album Renaissance is expected to drop July 29, that much we know, thanks to cryptic messages posted to the superstar singer’s website and socials.

The first single lifted from it is “Break My Soul,” which fans were expecting to drop at midnight.

Beyonce is one for surprises and “Break My Soul” dropped early, at about 10pm ET Monday. 

On it, Big Freedia can be heard chanting, “Release your anger, release your mind.”

Renaissance is the followup to 2016’s LP Lemonade, Beyonce’s sixth straight leader on the Billboard 200 chart. Based on folks close to the recording, the new LP has elements of country and the dance-floor, the latter confirmed by the new single

“Break My Soul” arrives two days after the Juneteenth holiday.

Two years ago, Beyoncé released the charity single “Black Parade” on Juneteenth, which raised money for BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund that supports Black-owned small businesses.

With touches of house, “Break My Soul” threatening to break the Internet as fans tuned in, turned on and shared their thoughts.

Beyonce was trending on Twitter as midnight approached.

Check out some of the reaction to “Break My Soul” below, and here’s everything we know about Renaissance so far.

