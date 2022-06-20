Beyonce Drops ‘Break My Soul’ Early, Fans Are Buzzing

Beyonce performs on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival on September 13, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Queen Bey is back, and the BeyHive is buzzing!

Beyonce’s forthcoming album Renaissance is expected to drop July 29, that much we know, thanks to cryptic messages posted to the superstar singer’s website and socials.

The first single lifted from it is “Break My Soul,” which fans were expecting to drop at midnight.

Beyonce is one for surprises and “Break My Soul” dropped early, at about 10pm ET Monday.

On it, Big Freedia can be heard chanting, “Release your anger, release your mind.”

Renaissance is the followup to 2016’s LP Lemonade, Beyonce’s sixth straight leader on the Billboard 200 chart. Based on folks close to the recording, the new LP has elements of country and the dance-floor, the latter confirmed by the new single

“Break My Soul” arrives two days after the Juneteenth holiday.

Two years ago, Beyoncé released the charity single “Black Parade” on Juneteenth, which raised money for BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund that supports Black-owned small businesses.

With touches of house, “Break My Soul” threatening to break the Internet as fans tuned in, turned on and shared their thoughts.

Beyonce was trending on Twitter as midnight approached.

Check out some of the reaction to “Break My Soul” below, and here’s everything we know about Renaissance so far.

It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥someone please catch me 🤩 #beyonce #bigfreedia #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/AL8jn5lX6J — Big Freedia 💋 (@bigfreedia) June 21, 2022

“Bey is back and I’m sleeping real good at night.”



— Beyoncé #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/D38PbI3W9q — Beyoncé World México 🍋| Fan Account (@BeyonceWorldMX) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé making Friday releases the industry standard and then turning around and releasing new music on a Tuesday again is peak Beyoncé behavior. — Nick (@nicksawaboy) June 20, 2022

NOT TIDAL'S BANNER BENG THE "BEYONCÉ???" PHOTO 😭😭😭 #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/wUVzHKYnrm — squid || fan account (@greedymotivez) June 21, 2022

Oh you bitches clowned me for having tidal but who already listening to new Beyoncé? Me — toes mcgowan (@or4ng3sunshin3) June 21, 2022