R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Blxst, Ravyn Lenae, Arin Ray & More

Happy Monday music lovers! We’re back with ten of our favorite releases from emerging R&B and hip-hop artists across the globe. If you’re feeling low-key, Nia Sultana and 070 Shake are here to accompany your laid back days, but if you’re looking to be energized, TiaCorine and Westside Boogie have you covered with upbeat, cooly confident tunes.

Don’t forget to share the wealth with our Spotify playlist linked below.

Nia Sultana, “In the Morning”

On her latest single, Brooklyn-bred singer-songwriter Nia Sultana is entirely herself. “In the early morning I need me-time,” she sings to a lover, expressing her desire for independence amidst a relationship. The instrumental is vibrant and light, as shakers swell beneath the R&B vocalist’s layered harmonies.

redveil, “pg baby”

Redveil is a one-man show. On “pg baby,” the Maryland multi-hyphenate plays producer and rapper, artfully flipping Band of Thieves’ “Love Me Or Leave Me” into a replay-worthy composition. All the while, redveil eloquently unfolds the dedication to his native “pg,” or Prince George’s County.

easy life, “BEESWAX”

Indie group easy life wants you to mind your business. On “BEESWAX,” the U.K. five-pack flexes their hip-hop muscle, as vocalist Murray Matravers unveils cool rhymes beneath a ventilated beekeeping suit. The instrumental centers minor chords, giving a spooky, mysterious feel to the outfit’s latest single.

Ravyn Lenae, “M.I.A.”

Summer has arrived early, with Ravyn Lenae’s latest offering. Centering afro-fusion rhythms, the carefree track embodies warm winds, love and spontaneity — essentially, everything we want during the year’s steamiest months.

TiaCorine, “Gas Station”

Try not to bop your head to “Gas Station.” On the bouncy, trap-infused single, a purple-haired TiaCorine swims effortlessly through every instrumental pocket, with playful, braggadocious lines.

Blxst, “Be Forreal”

Blxst can’t miss. Over a self-produced beat drenched with vocal reverb, “Be Forreal” finds the L.A. artist pleading with his lover to keep it 100 with him. “Just be forreal dawg, just be forreal/ You the type they’d kill for, the type they’d kill/ Just drop the top down and let it peel,” he sings. “Be Forreal” appears on Blxst’s latest project Before You Go, which dropped Friday (April 22).

070 Shake, “Skin and Bones”

On the lead single from her upcoming sophomore album, You Can’t Kill Me, 070 Shake is a hopeless romantic. “Skin and Bones” also showcases the New Jersey artist being equally dramatic in the track’s video, which features her singing in the rain over a dramatic, electronic-fused drum beat, wearing football shoulder pads. “And we spoke in past tense/ Reminisce ’bout back when our spirits used to dance with each other/ We been smoking gas, yeah, this is so romantic/ I never wanna press fast forward,” she sings on the chorus.

Arin Ray feat. D Smoke, “The Mood”

While many of today’s male R&B/hip-hop artists are in want of sex appeal, Arin Ray is a notable exception. The L.A.-via-Cincinnati singer marks his return with the steamy, D Smoke-assisted “The Mood.” Offering a red light special-inspired visual, Ray plays into his sexiness, posing sans shirt in a number of scenes and staring seductively into the camera.

WESTSIDE BOOGIE feat. Shelley FKA DRAM, “Aight”

On “Aight,” WESTSIDE BOOGIE is cool, calm and collected. Recruiting Shelley FKA DRAM for the bouncy track, the two pair well vocally, as the former raps about taking Ls before getting it together. “last couple years been wild in a good and bad way we’ll get to that later tho I love the s–t out y’all ..1st song off album out Now,” Boogie wrote on Instagram while promoting the song.

Raury, “Feel Good”

Atlanta native Raury flexes his buttery vocals on “Feel Good,” gliding all over the velvety track as he ensures the titular outcome for his lover, before delivering a rap verse. “Honey, it’s no drama/ I got commas and I’m dank, I feel good/ Out in my space in the woods/ Out in my place, I’m talkin’ money,” he offers in a whispery tone. “Feel Good” then concludes with an instrumental outro, laced with synths and saxophone trills.