R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: UMI, Headie One, frex & More

Hip-hop officially turned 50 years old late last week, but it’s never too late to celebrate the genre that has soundtracked Black life in America over the past five decades. With Fresh Picks, we intend to highlight those next up in R&B and hip-hop, and this week we have a range of sounds to do so — from R&B rhythms by frex, UMI and Elmiene to rap anthems by DavidTheTragic (with Kenny Mason), Devin Malik and Headie One.

Don’t forget to check out our August picks so far in the Spotify playlist, linked below.

Freshest Find: frex, “Hoodie Back”

frex wants her hoodie back ASAP. The Pennsylvania native details a situation that’s all too familiar — the classic story of someone keeping a memento following the end of a relationship. “When the love dries up, I want my s–t back,” she shared on the inspiration for the new single. “I made ‘Hoodie Back’ with [artist/producer duo] Mulherin and [producer/songwriting duo] Trackside. I wanted something with open instrumentation, and they were in the mood for early 2000s drums, so we meshed it together.”

UMI, “happy im”

“I wrote this song to remind myself to stop running from love — that life is meant to be sweet. Think less, love more,” wrote UMI. On “happy im,” gentle acoustic guitar glides over a stripped-back drumbeat while the Seattle native’s emotionally charged delivery enchants as her lyrics seamlessly flow between Japanese and English. “Happy I’m falling for you. Happy I love myself too,” she sings, serenading her partner and herself.

Äyanna, “Say You Love Me”

“Say You Love Me” is an anthem for love. The R&B/pop fusion relishes in Äyanna’s knack for combining those sounds along with soul and beyond. “‘Say You Love Me’ is my favorite song in the project. To me, it feels like the perfect stadium love song to sing,” she shares. “I wanted to know what an R&B ballad would sound like if it was inspired by ‘Sunflower’ by Post Malone, which was one of my favorite songs at the time. Every time I hear or sing this song, it takes me back to where I was when I wrote it — experiencing love for the first time.” “Say You Love Me” will appear on her upcoming EP.

Elmiene “Mama”

Elmiene returns with a new confessional track, “Mama.” Co-written and produced with Sampha the track sees the Oxford-based singer baring his soul as he reckons with his imperfect existence, asking: “Would you mourn a sinner mama? Could you love my demons mama?”

DavidTheTragic feat. Kenny Mason, “Let’s Play”

DavidTheTragic and Kenny Mason are a dynamic duo. The two linked again for their new single “Let’s Play” where the former raps about playing the game when it comes to modern hookup culture. Mason slides in around the 35 second mark, rapping about being on a mission to go out with the money.

Devin Malik, “LINK DUCKER”

Devin Malik is a link ducker, or one who ducks links. On the self-produced hi-hat and clap heavy new track, the California rapper/producer sounds off for two and half minutes about not taking s–t from anybody and getting money. “Barely touch my phone because it always be something/ Unless it’s ’bout some bread, then like Miss Tubman, I’m running,” he raps.

Headie One, “More Money More Problems”

Produced by long-time collaborator M1OnTheBeat and Deggzy, “More Money More Problems” is the embodiment of Headie One’s street-smart lyrics. On the drill track, he recounts his journey from the streets of Tottenham to rap superstardom, while paying homage to The Notorious B.I.G. and Nipsey Hussle.