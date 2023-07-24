R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Stormzy & RAYE, Lancey Foux, Ama Lou & More

Happy Monday! This week, we’re diving into the realm of alternative R&B/hip-hop with songs by artists like Lancey Foux, Ama Lou, Casper Sage and Paris Texas, while JAHKOY, Fridayy and Ghost Kidz hold it down with traditional R&B and rap offerings.

Per usual, this list is bound to have a track suitable for every moment of the week ahead so don’t forget to check out our ongoing July picks via the Spotify playlist, linked below.

Freshest Find: Stormzy & RAYE, “The Weekend”

Don’t even bother hitting up Stormzy and RAYE during the week. This week’s freshest find goes to this pair, who teamed up for an R&B-pop track about two love interests trying to find the best time to link — which happens to be on “The Weekend.” The U.K. artists trade verses and deliver a flirtatious duet, almost sounding like a real couple throughout the song.

Lancey Foux feat. Sexyy Red, “MMM HMM”

“Lancey Lancey, I’m ghetto and I’m fancy,” Sexyy Red declares halfway into her and Lancey Foux’s new single, “MMM HMM.” The two have become fast friends as Foux brought out the St. Louis newcomer during his Wireless Festival set earlier this month. Produced by Bally, “MMM HMM” is Foux’s first single since he released his sixth studio album LIFE IN HELL last fall.

Casper Sage, “Flow State”

Casper Sage is trying not to get caught up. “It’s a song about getting exhausted of constantly wishing for more out of life. I just want to remain loving and accepting of life as it is and grow along the way,” he shared in a press release. The soothing alt-R&B song is all about living in the moment — something we all should do more of.

JAHKOY, “More Than Anything”

JAHKOY is willing to give his lover any and everything — as a man should. The Toronto singer continues his winning streak of single releases with “More Than Anything,” all leading up to his upcoming project.

Ama Lou, “Silence”

Moody and off-kilter, Ama Lou’s enchanting new single “Silence” offers a glimpse into her upcoming debut album. The U.K. singer-songwriter showcases her intoxicating talent and takes her creativity to the next level by incorporating intricate choreography for the song’s video.

Fridayy, “When It Comes to You”

When it comes to his lover, Fridayy isn’t wasting any time. Over guitar strings, the visual for his new single “When It Comes to You” sees the baritone Philly singer singing his vows to his lover at the altar. The video also includes B-roll of a young and old couple.

Paris Texas, “Split-Screen”

On “Split-Screen,” Paris Texas lean into their hip-hop side. “F–k all that rock s–t, my n—a/ We letting this n—a s–t out,” Louis Pastel raps for the song’s chorus. “Split-Screen” appears on the duo’s debut album MID AIR. The 16-track project released last Friday (July 21) and includes features from fellow genre-bending artists Kenny Mason and Teezo Touchdown.

Ghost Kidz feat. Vince Staples, “Goin’ Off”

After releasing their debut track “HA HA” earlier this month, virtual duo Ghost Kidz is following up with their new Vince Staples-assisted song “Goin’ Off.” The rappers go by Lil’ ILL and Filth-E and made their debut ahead of Lil Uzi Vert’s set at Rolling Loud Miami this past weekend (July 21-23).