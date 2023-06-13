R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Sexyy Red, Maeta, Sam Tompkins & More

The sky is clear and Fresh Picks is here. This week, we’ve got an array of sounds to get you through the week and beyond — from the R&B stylings of Maeta and Col3trane to rap anthems by Sexyy Red and Statik Selektah. Don’t forget to share the wealth and check out our June picks so far in the Spotify Playlist, linked below.

Maeta, “Cool Cat”

Maeta includes a cover of Queen’s 1982 cut “Cool Cat” — recently given a bump in exposure by an Amazon Prime ad — on her new EP, When I Hear Your Name. The Roc Nation newcomer adds her falsetto to the funk-rock song, making for a standout track alongside other impressive album cuts, including “Sexual Love” with James Fauntleroy, “ASMR” and “See You Around.”

Sexyy Red, “SkeeYee”

When Sexyy Red hollers “SkeeYee,” that means pull up. The St. Louis rapper has another hit on her hands with the track from her new mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess. She also shared a video to the song, in which her and GloRilla get lit at a strip club.

Sam Tompkins, “Time Will Fly”

After making a splashy entrance alongside Jnr Choi on the 2022 Hot 100 hit “To the Moon,” U.K. singer-songwriter Sam Tompkins blitzes listeners with his poignant single “Time Will Fly.” Tompkins aims for heartstrings as he ruminates about his humble beginnings over the melancholy soundscape. Up against the shot clock, Tompkins’ determination fuels his musical dreams, as he looks to take the next step in his burgeoning career.

Statik Selektah feat. Conway, Ab-Soul & Bun B, “Ain’t Too Much to It”

For this 10th studio album Round Trip, Statik Selektah loads up 20 tracks for his ravenous hip-hop fanbase. Armed with a crew of heavy bar-spitters (Logic, Joey Bada$$, Russ, & Benny The Butcher), Statik Selektah’s lush production and funky soul samples anchor the lyrical collection. Statik’s knack for clever pairings makes Round Trip an even better ride, as he puts together Ransom and AZ on “Historic” along with Conway the Machine, Ab-Soul and Bun B on “Ain’t Too Much To It.”

Tay Iwar, “Summer Breeze”

The title is self-explanatory, and boy, does it not disappoint. Tay Iwar captures the essence of summer on this recent offering, the trailing saxophone melodies and reverberating keys wrapping around Iwar’s perfectly wispy vocals.

Col3trane, “Moderation”

According to many, moderation is the key to a balanced life. On his latest R&B-pop cut, Col3trane agrees. The U.K. artist dips medicine in honey, delivering an important life lesson amidst summertime production and a relatable storyline.