R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Jessie Reyez & Miguel, Larry June, Dylan Sinclair & More

Happy Monday! As we inch towards the end of summer, you can count on this week’s Fresh Picks to keep things hot. From the R&B sounds of Jessie Reyez (with Miguel), Samaria, Dylan Sinclair and Lyfe Harris, to rap bops from 4TUNAT, Larry June and Lil Darius (with Nardo Wick) — we’ve got something for every moment of your week.

And of course, don’t forget to check out this month’s Fresh Picks (so far) in our Spotify playlist, linked below.

Freshest Find: Jessie Reyez feat. Miguel, “Jeans”

Jessie Reyez and Miguel “fit better than a pair of jeans.” The two join forces here for a sexy, stripped-back collab about a couple being each others’ better halves. “You fit, like your mama made you just for me, baby/ Stroking making me forget to breathe, baby,” Reyez sings. “Jeans” is the singer-songwriter’s first offering since her sophomore album, 2022’s Yessie. She is gearing up to release her first poetry book, Words of a Goat Princess, in the fall. Meanwhile, Miguel has been rolling out music of his own ahead of his new album, also due this fall.

Samaria, “Tight Rope”

Samaria’s “Tight Rope” was created from a place of uncertainty for the Bay Area singer-songwriter, who brings listeners on a journey of losing herself, then discovering her self-worth on her own terms. “‘Tight Rope’ was a final plea to make something work at the time that was showing me exactly why it absolutely would never work,” she shares in a press release.

4TUNAT feat. Destroy Lonely, “LOOK AT IT GO”

4TUNAT proves his synergy with Destroy Lonely on their new track, “LOOK AT IT GO.” “ The Geffen Records newcomer is carving a lane in Atlanta rap’s scene with his glitchy, high-energy SEE YOU SOON EP, on which this collaboration appears.

Dylan Sinclair, “Fly Girl”

Dylan Sinclair only likes fly girls. While he makes his preferences known, the song marks a sonic expansion for the JUNO-winning artist, who first gave listeners a glimpse into his sound with his 2022 EP, No Longer in the Suburbs. “Keeping this girl ‘round me, I like the way that she talk/ Sending me playlists straight to my phone, she putting me on,” he sings in a soft falsetto.

Lyfe Harris, “Sunkiss”

“When you’re alone, does the sun kiss you just like me?” asks Lyfe Harris. The Atlanta singer likens his love to the sun’s warmth, delivering an infectious hook and lingering chorus. With “Sunkiss,” Harris captures the essence of intimacy with a bit of a nostalgic touch, as he uses a talk box effect for his vocals.

Larry June & Cardo, “The Good Kind”

Catch Larry June “looking at the ocean, eating smoothie bowls.” The Bay Area rapper links with Cardo Got Wings for “The Good Kind” — a typical West Coast-feeling track where June raps about riding his bike while maintaining his “street n—a” attitude.

Lil Darius feat. Nardo Wick, “Lamborghini Boys”

Known for crafting hits for Drake and Travis Scott, Memphis producer Tay Keith connects with Georgia upstart Lil Darius for his new song “Lamborghini Boys,” featuring Nardo Wick. The two rumble through Keith’s trunk-rattling production seamlessly, racing to the finish line with their unmatched wit. “Fine, she lookin’ like GloRilla, eat it like Tianna Trump,” spits Darius. The rapper and producer duo’s forthcoming mixtape, Young & Turnt, drops later this month.