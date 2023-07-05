R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Jay Rock, Sampha, ASTN & More

It’s hump day! It’s a hot one this week, and we’ve got the perfect Fresh Picks to match. From catchy rhythms by newcomers grouptherapy. and ASTN to rap bops by Luh Tyler and Jay Rock, we’ve got a range of tracks to help distract you from the uncomfortable humidity.

And of course, don’t forget to share the wealth with our updated Spotify playlist below.

Freshest Find: ASTN, “On Schedule”

ASTN is on a hot streak. The rising singer’s new single “On Schedule” demonstrates the 24-year-old’s ability to work across genres, blending a catchy, pop-esque hook with R&B-inspired vocals. “‘On Schedule’ is all about having that person that always seems to walk into your life at the right time,” ASTN said in a press statement. “That person that’s exactly what you’re needing at that very moment. That person that can do no wrong.” ASTN is gearing up to release his sophomore EP Where Do We Go From Here? on July 14.

grouptherapy., “How I’m Feeling”

Don’t ask Jadagrace how she’s feeling. The singer shines on grouptherapy.’s new alt-R&B album cut, “How I’m Feeling,” and appears on their new project, I Was Mature for My Age, But I Was Still a Child.

Ryan Trey feat. Mariah the Scientist, “Ain’t Even Friends”

On “Ain’t Even Friends,” Ryan Trey is reflecting on a love lost. The St. Louis native recruited Mariah the Scientist for the somber tune about the growing pains that come with a relationship that has run its course. “Ryan is so talented. I love the song and had a great experience recording it and shooting the video,” Mariah shared in a press release. “I hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”

Luh Tyler, “Brand New Blues”

After the success of “First Show,” newly-minted XXL Freshman Luh Tyler continues his torrid run with “Brand New Blues.” In under two minutes, the teenage terror impresses, trucking through the trunk-rattling song with vigor and confidence, rapping lines such as “Got money comin’ in from different angles, b—h, I feel like Kurt.” “Brand New Blues” spotlights the consistency the 17-year-old has displayed all year ahead of his forthcoming overseas trek.

Sampha, “Spirit 2.0”

Sampha is fearlessly drifting into open skies. The beloved singer returned with the fast-paced-yet-tender “Spirit 2.0,” his first song in six years. “It’s about the importance of connection to both myself and others, and the beauty and harsh realities of just existing,” he says in a press statement. “It’s about acknowledging those moments when you need help – that requires real strength.”

Jay Rock feat. Kal Banx, “Eastside”

Jay Rock also returned with his first single in a while. The Watts rapper linked with Kal Banx for “Eastside,” a booming, gruff track about Rock’s upbringing and his hood being the mecca.