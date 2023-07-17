R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: J Hus, Maiya the Don, SwaVay & More

New week, new Fresh Picks! From drill love songs by J Hus and Maiya The Don to rap rhythms by Atlanta heads SwaVay and KEY!, we have a wide range of sounds to help you power through another steamy week.

Freshest Find: J Hus feat. Jorja Smith, “Nice Body”

J Hus is the latest addition to the streak of U.K. rappers (following Dave and Central Cee) who have crossing over and dominating the scene as of late. Last Friday (July 14), the Gambian-British rapper released his long-awaited third album, Beautiful and Brutal Yard, with a handful of features including big names like Drake, Burna Boy and Jorja Smith. Hus and the lattermost teamed up for a slowed down heater, “Nice Body,” a track about being with your lover through thick and thin. Hus and Smith duet, finishing each other’s sentences — making for a rather steamy track.

Alex Mali, “DinnerTime”

Brooklyn native Alex Mali knows her self-worth and with “DinnerTime,” the singer is giving fans a taste of her upcoming debut album, Trust the Process (out August 16). With the hard-hitting new single, Mali explores the concept of women comparing themselves to “a snack” or “a meal,” delving into her own perspective and redefining what it means to be sexy. “Finding yourself is a journey and you should allow yourself the grace to find the beauty in every phase, every setback and every triumph,” she shared. “Go through those emotions with confidence in knowing that all will be as it’s meant to be because you have appreciated the evolution and trusted the process. Keep going.”

SwaVay, “UH”

“I don’t need no cosign, p—y, I’ll just get my own bag,” Swavay raps. The Atlanta rapper released the deluxe version of his 2022 album Almetha’s Son on which includes two new singles, “UH” and “DUBLIN” featuring Ben Reilly and NASAAN. SwaVay gravitates towards mid-song beat switches, with “UH” being a prime example. The song laces a thumping bass line and 808 claps with orchestral loops as SwaVay stomps all over the beat with fiery bars.

Maiya the Don feat. Shawny Binladen, “Luv U Better”

Maiya The Don recruits Shawny Binladen for a drill flip of Mary J. Blige and Lil Kim’s 1997 hit, “I Can Love You.” The Brooklyn rapper declared her song, “Luv U Better,” a track to post your man to — as she took to socials to hard launch her boyfriend, Wu-Tang: An American Saga actor Siddiq Saunderson, as part of the song’s promo.

Mack Keane, “Chances”

On “Chances,” Mack Keane is feeling all the feels. The L.A.-based singer learns to let go and take a chance on love with the sultry, conga-driven song that went through 12 iterations before Keane landed on the final product. “It’s a real story and a timestamp of that period of my life, which is always the intention of my music,” he shares in a press release. “The lyrics in the second verse are my favorite because it’s something that I’m still learning to do in my life today: letting go, accepting the things that I can’t control, and staying present and grounded in this reality. I’m really happy to finally get this one out in the world.”

KEY! & Redd Smash, “Crank Dat”

Like its title suggests, KEY! and Redd Smash pay homage to 2000s Atlanta hip-hop with their new single “Crank Dat.” Sporting vintage ATL sports team jerseys and fitteds, the song’s video sees the two and their crew cranking dat, hitting the folks and hitting the woah. “Crank Dat” will appear on KEY!’s upcoming project, Marquis.