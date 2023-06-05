R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Dave, Toosii, CHIKA & More

New month, new Fresh Picks! From across-the-pond tunes by Central Cee, Dave, Tejy and new R&B boy group No Guidnce to stateside bops from Saba and CHIKA, we’ve got all you need and more to power through the week ahead.

Don’t forget to share the wealth with our playlist, linked below.

Freshest Find: Central Cee x Dave, “Sprinter”

Central Cee and Dave are celebrating their 25th birthdays (June 4 and June 5, respectively) with the release of their joint EP Split Decision. The U.K. rappers rolled out the project with “Sprinter” — the guitar-led, subtle drill single that introduces the two’s effortless chemistry through bars about putting “nine gyal in a sprinter.” The EP is Dave’s first project since his 2021 album We’re All Alone In This Together.

No Guidnce, “The Way That I Want You”

Along with FLO, No Guidnce is the latest U.K.-based group forging a lane in the R&B scene. The male quartet first gained traction on TikTok, covering American R&B classics like New Edition’s “Can You Stand the Rain?” and Usher’s “You Make Me Wanna.” Now at 2.7 million followers, the guys (Zeekay, Josh, Ebubé and Kaci) released their first EP Is It A Crime? with deep cut “The Way That I Want You” underscoring their goal to bring back old school harmonies.

Toosii feat. 21 Savage, “Pull Up”

Riding the success of his first-ever Hot 100 hit (“Favorite Song”) reaching the chart’s top five, Toosii follows up the success with his new album Naujour, titled after the Syracuse native’s first name. He favors piano-led beats though on the set, but he switches out the keys for guitar strums and 808s for his boastful, 21 Savage-assisted “Pull Up.”

thndo, “4EVA”

The Australian soul singer-songwriter shares a pristine single titled “4EVA,” highlighting her soothing tone and heart-warming lyricism. Invoking R&B greats like Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, thndo draws on the best neo-soul elements, as she vows to walk beside her love interest forever and ever.

Tejy, “Runner Up”

While new artists referencing the Bryson Tiller/Partynextdoor sound has become rather repetitive, something about Tejy’s “Runner Up” feels second nature. The layers of reverb-soaked piano meld beautifully with the North Londoner’s raspy vocals and trap drums, as he beautifully shares about the challenges of love and moving on.

Saba & No ID, “hue_man nature”

This week, Saba blesses fans with both a stunning visual and noteworthy track. Leaning into his Chicago roots, Saba joins forces with legendary producer No ID on a collaborative EP titled, From the Private Collection of Saba & No ID. “Hue_man nature” marks the duo’s second offering from the EP, leaving fans thrilled for what’s to come.

CHIKA, “Requiem for a Dream”

If you’re feeling a little hopeless, CHIKA is here for you. The musical multi-hyphenate leans into a drill-inspired sound to express her innermost feelings and mental health struggles. While she unravels her fears and dark thoughts in each verse, the chorus is an optimistic reprieve, leaving it to fans to choose their narrative.