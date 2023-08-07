R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Alina Baraz, Rob49, midwxst & More

Happy August! The Sunday of summer months is here, but the heat persists. This week, we have an array of sounds from soothing R&B songs by Alina Baraz, LOONY and No Guidnce to genre-fusing tracks by midwxst, Lucy Park and KayCyy. And if you’re a fan of booming 808s and hi-hats, Rob49, Skilla Baby and Tay B’s new single is the one for you.

Freshest Find: Alina Baraz, “Keep Me In Love”

This week’s Freshest Find is a swooning R&B gem, and Alina Baraz’s first single in a while — detailing a modern take on love that showcases her relatable songwriting. “We pour so much time, love, and energy into ourselves, effortlessly and indefinitely,” she shares in a press release. “The idea [for the song] came from wondering if someone could ever do that for you. It’s easy to fall in love but to keep me in love, I long for that.”

midwxst, “warning”

On “warning,” midwxst effortlessly blends rock and rap. The 20-year-old shared the new single ahead of his debut album, E3 (out Sept. 1), which “illustrates his recent internal challenges, but also underscores profound growth and maturity.” “I just want people to understand that I went through a lot of the s–t I am expressing on this album,” he reveals in a press release. “It made me grow and become who I am today. And I wouldn’t trade any of that pain or any of that loss for anything.”

No Guidnce, “Let It Rain”

According to No Guidnce, the boy group is “bringing singing-in-the-rain R&B back” with their new single, “Let It Rain.” The U.K newcomers are proving to be a major force in R&B having only released their first ever song back in March. “Let It Rain” arrives on the heels of their debut EP, Is It a Crime?, and is lined with their thrilling, signature style that’s rooted in rousing nostalgia — similar to that of their counterparts, FLO. The boys also recently headlined their first show in Los Angeles back in July.

LOONY, “Old Friends”

Scarborough singer-songwriter LOONY sees the beauty in a relationship gone wrong. Created during a spontaneous and intimate jam session in Los Angeles, her new single, “Old Friends,” leans into this experience, displaying her soulful vocals and timeless songwriting for a mature but playful song that feels like a one-sided conversation or voicemail. “There’s something really sweet and singular to me about those moments, about those relationships,” LOONY says in statement. “When relationships can often go so ugly, it’s a privilege when it ends to gain an old friend.”

Rob49, Skilla Baby and Tay B, “Mama”

Following his guest feature on “TOPIA TWINS” off Travis Scott’s UTOPIA, Rob49 teamed up with Skilla Baby and Tay B for blistering new single, “Mama.” The New Orleans newcomer’s thick accent and deep, aggressive flow pair well alongside his collaborators who match his energy. “I heard you got a man, but it’s alright mama/ Let’s go to the mall, I’m about to buy you what you like, mama,” Skilla Baby spits.

KayCyy, “My Jeans”

With “My Jeans,” KayCyy is proving that he’s “not no background singer.” Earlier this week, a fan on X (fka Twitter) pointed out that the Kenya-born artist was left uncredited for his vocals on “THANK GOD” off Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. KayCyy responded to the post and proceeded to prove that he can hold his own with the new song. The Minnesota-based artist is also known for his work on Ye’s Donda, though he is gearing up to release his debut album, Who is KayCyy?.

Lucy Park, “All Roads”

With alluring vocals and an infectious dance rhythm, Lucy Park has created the perfect summer track to help close out the season on a high note. Park wanted “All Roads” “to feel like a summer night out in London,” she shares. “The song is sort of a dance back and forth between them. It’s about building up a romance in your head while you are still strangers in real life. This is a really new sound for me and I’m so excited for people to hear it!”