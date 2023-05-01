R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Rico Nasty, Amaria, Jharrel Jerome & More

As the world breaks out their NSYNC “It’s Gonna Be May” memes, we’re breaking out ten of our favorite new releases in R&B and hip-hop from the last seven days. This week R&B dominates, with a handful of tracks to daydream to from Amaria, ASTN, rum.gold, Baby Rose and more. But rap lovers, don’t fret. We’ve got vibe-worthy cuts from Jharrel Jerome and KAMAUU, while Rico Nasty and Lola Brooke are here to hype you up for the week.

Freshest Find: Rico Nasty, “Turn It Up”

Rico Nasty is here to wake you up. On “Turn It Up,” the rambunctious rapper draws on her early style, delivering gut-punching bar after bar in her signature raspy delivery. The single doesn’t miss a beat, as Rico trespasses, cleans and trashes a family’s home in the 1950s flashback music video.

Amaria, “Will It Last Forever?”

Singer-songwriter Amaria shows that there’s power in the calm. On her second EP, All for You, the burgeoning artist, producer and instrumentalist displays the vastness of her artistry, with closing track “Will It Last Forever?” making us wish it would.

Donalee, “Lifted”

Let Jamaican-born, South London raised singer Donalee put you in a trance with “Lifted.” True to its title, the single exudes elevating energy through Donalee’s ethereal tone, atmospheric layers and visual lyricism.

Baby Rose, “Water”

Possessing one of the most unmistakeable voices in today’s R&B scene, Baby Rose sets the tone for the summer’s quiet moments on her latest album, Through and Through. The perfect accompaniment for summer downpours and early morning showers, “Water” captures the steady fluidity of life’s most precious liquid through Rose’s touching lyrics and melodies.

rum.gold, “Forever in a Song”

Mastering the art of simplicity, “Forever in a Song” stays true to sound and bold messaging. The track features earthy piano, a simple drum pattern and airy harmonies leaving plenty of room to soak in the melancholic nostalgia.

Jharrel Jerome, “Chinatown”

Emmy award-winning actor Jharrel Jerome is in his music bag. “Chinatown” is an airy and thoughtful rap offering from the rapper-actor’s upcoming project Someone I’m Not, which is slated to release later this year.

ASTN, “How Soon”

“How soon is too soon to move on?” That’s the million dollar question for ASTN who, on his new single, is ruminating about how to move on post-breakup. Leading with vulnerability, the 24-year-old sings with pure emotion over a guitar-laden instrumental laced with fluttering synths.

Aáyanna, “Won’t Cry”

Like ASTN, Atlanta-based singer Aáyanna is also getting over a breakup. On “Won’t Cry,” she grapples with her emotions, questioning if her relationship was ever real and promising to hold back tears. “I wrote ‘Won’t Cry’ after a breakup with someone I thought I’d spend the rest of my life with. I questioned our relationship, and if we were just idealizing each other,” she says in a press statement. “I even questioned myself, because I only acted in the way I thought love was supposed to look like. I didn’t grow up seeing a healthy version of that in a romantic relationship, so all I could do was guess.”

Lola Brooke, “Just Relax”

Lola Brooke says “Just Relax.” Flipping Black Sheep’s “The Choice Is Yours,” the Brooklyn rapper comes out with her booming, gritty vocals as she bridges generations. The song’s video also pays homage through Lola’s street style seen throughout different shots. There is also a cameo by Black Sheep member Andres “Dres” Vargas Titus.

KAMAUU feat. Tobe Nwigwe, “don’t play with my money”

Maryland artist KAMAUU makes it known that things will get ugly if you play with his money, his art and/or his heart. Teaming up with Tobe Nwigwe, the two join forces for the uptempo rap song that appears on his latest debut album Lacuna in the House of Mirrors.