R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Kenny Mason, Ice Spice, yvngxchris & More

As we inch towards the end of summer, you can count on this week’s fresh picks to keep things hot. From the genre-fusing sounds of Kenny Mason and yvngxchris, to a bubbling drill hit from Bronx rapper Ice Spice, we’ve got something for every moment of your week.

Don’t forget to share the wealth, with our Fresh Picks Spotify playlist listed below.

Kenny Mason feat. DavidTheTragic, “Dip!”

West Atlanta native Kenny Mason starts off his latest single with candy-coated threats: “30 on the hip and I see some n—as lurking from the whip/ Try me, someone getting killed,” he raps in a deceptively innocent nursery-rhyme cadence. The track poses juxtaposition of the childlike and the menacing, a cheery synth loop layered with trap drums, with Mason and DavidTheTragic zestfully passing the pic back and forth throughout the two minute song.

Amindi, “CYCLOPS”

Smooth as always, laid-back crooner Amindi is back with “Cyclops.” The track is a feel-good offering, as the Inglewood-raised singer celebrates her wins, eye on the prize, like the fictional one-eyed giant. While the visual shows Amindi with her signature buzzcut, the cover art presents a different look, reminiscent of ’90s icons Lil Kim and Faith Evans.

Greentea Peng, “Look to Him”

Greentea Peng’s latest offering features a mysterious, sexy feel, thanks to the unorthodox singer’s milky melodies and a dominant, jazzy bass line. The track centers live instrumentation from a number of horn players and production from Italian producer St Francis Hotel. “[I’ll] let the words speak for themselves on this one and as usual leave them for you to interpret and resonate with as you will,” the singer said of the song on Instagram.

yvngxchris feat. DC the Don, “QuikkSkope”

Rising rapper yvngxchris is on a roll. At 17, the Pusha T-managed newcomer boasts over one million monthly Spotify listeners, and just released his EP Virality at his label home, Columbia Records. The rapper enlisted Milwaukee rapper DC the Don on “QuikkSkope,” a truly genre-bending offering featuring ’80s production elements, futuristic synths, trap drums and indie percussion, which somehow all make sense together.

Larry June feat. Babyface Ray, “Extra of Um”

Larry June’s latest album, Spaceships on the Blade, is quickly becoming a fan favorite. On “Extra of Um,” the San Francisco rapper joins forces with Detroit MC Babyface Ray, with the duo’s musical chemistry shining through — thanks in part to the similarities between Detroit and Bay Area rap styles.

SoloSam & MFnMelo, “Calabasas”

On “Calabasas,” SoloSam explores the realities of chasing wealth and fame. The Chicago artist raps and sings about leaving his soul in the city, saying, “The dream is beautiful inside the madness.” Fellow Chicago rapper and Pivot Gang member MFnMelo then chimes in to offer his two cents. “This lifestyle addictive, often sickening how I rush my fate,” he raps in the intro to his verse. Produced by SoloSam, the two rap/sing over woozy synths and bass drums, offering insight into the sacrifices made during an artist’s rapid ascent.

Ice Spice, “Munch (Feelin’ U)”

If you thought Ice Spice was feeling you, you’re wrong. The Bronx drill rapper puts all men to shame on her new single “Munch (Feelin’ U).” Over booming 808s and skittering hi-hats, Spice showcases her soft-spoken, effortless flow, to the point where it sounds like she is merely talking over the beat.

Lebra Jolie feat. Rob 49, “Give U Some”

Lebra Jolie traveled to the Deep South to link with Rob49 for their bouncy, sexually charged new single “Give U Some.” The labelmates throw a house party in Rob’s hometown of New Orleans, engaging in all sorts of sexcapades — before his mother barges in and shuts the whole thing down. Per usual, Lebra brings her Houston flair and bratty flow, as she glides over the New Orleans bounce-esque beat.

Rook Monroe, “I Did Drugs For You”

Rook Monroe is on one. On his breezy new alt-R&B offering “I Did Drugs For You,” the singer/songwriter delves into the euphoria of falling in love and going on a drug-induced trip with his lover. “Petals of rose filled fields and orchards/ Forbidden fruits that we indulge in/ Told me hold out my tongue, and I swear/ It put heaven into focus,” he sings.

Jenevieve, “Love Quotes”

Jenevieve is back with the tender new single “Love Quotes.” On the soft new offering, the singer reflects on her unraveling relationship, ultimately concluding that she is better off alone. “I don’t need somebody to hold/ When it’s cold/ And I shiver,” she sings.