R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Don Toliver, Jozzy, Jnr Choi & More

It’s Monday and we’re back with the latest and greatest in emerging R&B and hip-hop. This week, we highlight heat by newcomers like Ayelle, Wes Denzel and rum•gold, as well as from more established names like Don Toliver and Meriba. And of course, don’t forget to share the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below.

Freshest Find: Don Toliver, “Honeymoon”

The collab we never knew we needed? Don Toliver and Kaytranada. The duo — both savants in their own right — joined forces on Toliver’s latest album Love Sick, delivering an out-of-the-box deep cut that seeps with replay value. The pairing brings out under-explored sides of both artists, leaving fans begging for Toliver and Kaytra to book a few more studio sessions together.

Ayelle, “Sweet Spot”

Ayelle’s soft new single “Sweet Spot” is “on behalf of every woman who’s sexuality has been and/or continues to be suppressed.” The Swedish-Iranian singer celebrates female pleasure on the song, as she’s also using it to heal from her own traumas. “As a woman, I’ve had to work through a lot of trauma to reclaim my sexuality and my right to receive pleasure from sex,” she writes in a press release. “My hope is that more and more of us will heal and find joy and power in receiving pleasure.”

Uncommon People, “Had Enough”

Alt-R&B band Uncommon People is sick of routine. On their new single “Had Enough,” the group declares that they’re done with their monotonous lifestyle and are “ready to live the lives of true artists,” as they explain in a press release. The dance-R&B mix will appear on their upcoming project, Peace, I’m Out, which is due out April 6 and will be their final EP as a group.

Wes Denzel, “Some Know”

“Some Know” is Wes Denzel’s bouncy ode to Houston. The new song showcases the San Antonio-based rapper’s charismatic flow and witty rhymes and acts as the first glimpse into his upcoming EP Last Night in Houston. Denzel was inspired to create the project while driving around the Texas city. He also tested each version of the album in the car before landing on the perfect one. “A lot of writing in cars and experimenting on records with the format. A lot of it was just feeling and keeping that feeling,” he says about the process.

Jnr Choi, “Hate Me as You Love Me”

Jnr Choi seems to be no stranger to making hits. On his new drill-injected song “Hate Me As You Love Me,” the Gambian artist merges his smooth, melodic vocals with lyrics outlining the realities of an unconventional love story.

Enchanting feat. Layton Greene, “Tell Me Why”

1017’s Enchanting pairs up with Layton Greene for the extended version of “Tell Me Why.” Crippled by their beaus’ infidelities, the ladies are restive when spilling out their grievances. “Tell me why, oh why? Tell me why do n—as lie/ More than once or twice/ They can’t compromise,” sings Enchanting on the hook. “Tell Me Why” resides on Enchanting’s Luv Scarred / No Luv (Deluxe), including features by Jacquees, Seddy Hendrinx and more.

Jozzy, “Alone”

The Diddy signee and songwriter extraordinaire has dropped her debut EP, Songs for Women, Free Game for N—as on Love Records, featuring standout track, “Alone.” Co-directed by Mike Oberlies and Diddy himself, the visual shows Jozzy galavanting through Paris on her own, as a faraway lover questions her interest. “I don’t wanna be in this world alone/ I really need someone to call my own,” she croons overtop the R&B beat.

LAVI$H, “World in My Hands”

Exuding emotion through his poignant tone, Toronto singer LAVI$H reflects on love and life’s pressures on “World in My Hands.” The OVO signee doesn’t hold back, reaching for sky-high falsettos and showing off his vocal chops overtop a modern day D’Angelo-esque beat.

rum•gold feat. Mereba, “Water My Heart”

Emerging R&B is having quite the week. Atop an outpouring of tranquil piano melodies, Brooklyn-based rum•gold delivers “Water My Heart,” a single sure to cast away the Sunday scaries. The track is pure bliss, a Mereba feature tying together the perfectly transportive offering.