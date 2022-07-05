R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Zacari, Kalan.FrFr, THEY. & More

Summer is in full swing, and with rising temperatures comes more heat from the booth. This week we highlight some of R&B and hip-hop’s most budding talents, like Paris Price, Satomaa and Kalan.FrFr. We also throw in some scorchers from staples like THEY. and Zacari.

Don't forget to share the wealth with out Spotify playlist, linked below.

THEY. feat. Fana Hues, “Comfortable”

Continuing their new era and return to being independent artists, THEY. team up with Fana Hues for their new single “Comfortable.” Once again, vocalist Drew Love floats all over the soul-baring, alt-R&B song — which was co-written by Love and his right hand Dante Jones — followed by Hues, who provides an equally insatiable verse. “‘Comfortable’ brings out that undeniable smooth R&B energy we’ve always loved but is sonically a different vibe for us,” THEY. share in a press release. “Inspired by the essence of vintage ’80s sports cars and that era of sophistication, we wanted to make something that you could envision yourself listening to in an Alfa Romeo or a 300zx that still had that R&B feel to it.”

Satomaa, “I Don’t See Why”

Satomaa is done taking the high road. “I don’t see why I gotta be nice to them n—as that was ice to a n—a,” she raps on her new single “I Don’t See Why.” The Phoenix musician is too relatable on the track; listeners should take a page out of her book next time someone tries them.

Paris Price, “One Call Away”

Paris Price is only one call away, as the L.A.-based singer promises in this feel-good summer vibe, perfect for an afternoon drive with your lover on a hot, sunny day. “You have to be vulnerable in relationships — and this is me letting my guard down and opening up about how I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure the love is being reciprocated,” Price told Billboard.

Boz Kamara, “Brightside”

For his debut single “Brightside,” Boz Kamara creates a climactic anthem for those who are back outside. The fast-paced, club-inspired track finds the NYC-based artist urging listeners to relax and look on the bright side, which is very on-brand for the charismatic musician.

Fatboyshaun, Ricky Mapes & Micro, “$5 Advil”

Texas rapper Fatboyshaun teams up with Bronx rapper Ricky Mapes this week for the new single “$5 Advil.” Inspired by a recent trip to New York City, the subtle yet boastful new track appears on the duo’s new EP Evil Twin, which was recorded in three days. “Heart turned to iron, I be feeling like the Stark man/ I’m trying to get the millions, you n—as chasing the charts, man,” Shaun raps.

Kalan.FrFr feat. Blxst, “No Stoppin”

It’s an L.A. link-up: Two of the city’s finest fresh faces join forces here, with no plans to let up. On “No Stoppin,” Kalan.FrFr offers love-centric lines amidst romantic ambient synths and trap hi-hats. Halfway through, the budding rapper-singer passes the baton to Blxst, who perfectly compliments Kalan’s verses, the pair successfully delivering a feel-good summer favorite.

Zacari feat. Isaiah Rashad, “Bliss”

Zacari has a couple things on his mind — mainly “money and hoes.” On “Bliss” the TDE singer and label mate Isaiah Rashad playfully toss the mic back and forth to the sound of thumping 808s and spacey instruments. The pair keep things lighthearted, a tailor-made soundtrack for those nights that feel like a movie.

Daniel Hex, Mario Yago & no way!, “CHOPPA IT GO”

Yet another attention-worthy release from the spotlight city in today’s rap scene. Detroit artists Daniel Hex, Mario Yago and no way! come together with local producers Kaleb the Intern and Jay Cribbs of dotapex for the playful “CHOPPA IT GO.” The single is a bouncy offering equipped with intricate drums and ringing synths.

Montell Fish, “love you more than me”

In a world of complicated production, Montell Fish proves the beauty of simplicity. On “love you more than me” Fish is painfully vulnerable, poring over his lover, despite her infidelity and mistreatment. The spiritual vocalist pulls in biblical references, singing, “End on your cross/ Just to show my love.”

Lil Silva feat. Charlotte Day Wilson, “Leave It”

U.K. multi-hyphenate Lil Silva enlists Canadian R&B singer Charlotte Day Wilson for “Leave It.” The track radiates uplifting energy by way of gospel-inspired sonic themes throughout its melodies and production. The offering arrives as a part of a two-pack from Silva, also featuring Skiifall.