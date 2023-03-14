R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Lola Brooke, Venna, Khamari & More

Another Monday, another round-up of the freshest picks of the week. From smooth, late-night R&B to upbeat, 808-filled rap anthems, this list is bound to have a track suitable for every moment of the next seven days.

This week, listen to the sounds of Lola Brooke, Navy Blue, Venna, Deb Fan and more. And of course, don’t forget to share the wealth with our Spotify playlist, linked below.

Freshest Find: Khamari, “On My Way”

On “On My Way,” Boston singer Khamari details his journey to new beginnings. The tender new song is dedicated to the musician’s cross country move to Los Angeles, which he made during the pandemic. “I packed everything I owned into my car and drove across the country,” he says in a press statement. “‘On My Way’ is a song about my move, my confidence in knowing I was making the right decision starting fresh so I could build something from the ground up.”

Navy Blue, “Chosen”

“Chosen” is Navy Blue’s poetic major label debut. The L.A. rapper raps about being “overseas with Mr. Dave Chappelle and brother Yasiin [Bey] in Paris” and his journey on the way to turning 30. The Def Jam signee delivers the boom-bap track ahead of his forthcoming project due out later this year.

Lola Brooke, “So Disrespectful”

Brooklyn’s own Lola Brooke is no one to play with. The fast-rising rapper delivered a grim new track called “So Disrespectful” where she brings her signature big gator energy. Once again, Brooke shows off her booming voice over bass-knocking production for her first release since signing to Arista Records.

Neru Thee Fourth Fugee feat. BbyMutha, “End Daze”

Baltimore meets Atlanta as Neru Thee Fourth Fugee and bbymutha link for their new single “End Daze.” The track sees two women rap powerhouses tag-teaming as they share confident bars and infectious wordplay. “The song was inspired by MF Doom and Vince Staples, while the title itself is a double entendre on ‘end days,’ referencing a catastrophic end-of-the-world event, and ‘in daze’ connecting those moments when you find yourself lost inside your thoughts,” explains Neru in a press release. “End Daze” is a glimpse into her upcoming sophomore album Greater Than, set to be released this summer.

Connie Diiamond, “Move”

Connie Diiamond is a force to be reckoned with. With “Move,” the rapper added a Bronx spin to Ludacris’s 2002 hit “Move B–ch.” She originally performed the song on BlockWorktv a few months ago, though “Move” got its official release last week via Def Jam.

Hudi, “Top B–ch!“

It’s got a little bounce to it, and sometimes, that’s all you need. By way of Washington Heights, rapper Hudi revived this self-produced cut from four years ago with a new hook and verses, starting off strong with the smirk-inducing line, “I would really drop my weight to fight a bad b–ch battles.” And really, what more could you want?

Halima, “VEHICLE”

Halima’s latest offering, “VEHICLE,” is one of those cuts that gives listeners exactly what they want, when they want it. Starting off with a groovy Hush Forte-produced guitar loop, trap drum pattern and rap cadence, the Brooklyn-based artist flows seamlessly into a falsetto hook and alto second verse, transfixing listeners from the jump.

B. Cool-Aid feat. Liv.e, Jimetta Rose & V.C.R, “soundgood”

Ahead of their upcoming album Leather Blvd., B. Cool-Aid dropped single, “soundgood” and it sounds, well, you know. Perfectly composed for a slow Saturday driving up the PCH, the cut embodies laid back elevation, an indication of the utopian March 31 project to come from the dynamic Long Beach duo.

Deb Fan, “Run My Mind”

A perfect union of hard and soft, Deb Fan’s “Run My Mind” features the Hong Kong-made songstress’ silky vocals coupled with staticky drums and deep synths. On her first single of the year, Deb Fan ruminates over unrequited love, baring it all for the one who runs her mind.

Venna feat. JADA, “Tam Tam”

Venna has been on a roll. For the third single from his upcoming project EQUINOX, he enlisted singer JADA who delivers tantalizing vocals overtop the soulful instrumental. “My love don’t depend on/ If you ain’t hands on/ I would prefer you were straight up/ Turning friends into strangers,” she repeats amidst a waterfall of piano melodies.